​In a strategic effort to enhance the welfare of vulnerable citizens, 154,412 low-income households have been registered to benefit from the federal government’s Renewed Hope unconditional social security grant in Jigawa State.

​The Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties and Humanitarian Affairs, Auwal Sankara, disclosed this during a press briefing regarding the progress of the initiative.

​According to the Commissioner, the ministry launched the first phase of the disbursement exercise in January and is currently executing the second phase. So far, 126,636 registered households across all 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state have successfully collected their payment cards.

​Mr Sankara noted that the distribution process is ongoing, with plans to finalise the remaining 27,776 cards swiftly. This ensures that the targeted beneficiaries receive their social security packages as envisioned under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

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​The Commissioner highlighted that President Tinubu reviewed the grant upwards, increasing it from the previous ₦10,000 bi-monthly stipend to ₦25,000 per payment cycle. Each beneficiary is entitled to three payment cycles, bringing the cumulative total to ₦75,000 per household.

​”The President increased the grant amount to maximise the programme’s impact, specifically aiming to help vulnerable households improve their nutrition and stimulate their family economies,” Mr Sankara explained.

​”While the amount may seem modest to some, it significantly impacts the lives of ordinary citizens and strengthens the micro-economy. If you look at the operating capital of local food vendors, tea sellers, and other micro-businesses, you will realize just how much of a difference this funding makes within the community.”

​The smooth execution of the programme in Jigawa State was attributed to the robust support of Governor Umar Namadi, whom the Commissioner praised for his consistent dedication to initiatives that uplift ordinary citizens.

​”The Renewed Hope social security grant is one of several programmes initiated by the President to improve livelihoods and boost the rural economy. This federal initiative directly aligns with Governor Umar Namadi’s 12-point agenda for the state,” the Commissioner stated.

​Mr Sankara concluded by reassuring the people of Jigawa State that both President Tinubu and Governor Namadi remain committed to working collaboratively to improve citizens’ standard of living and steer the state and country toward sustainable growth and prosperity.