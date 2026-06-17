There comes a time in the life of every community when its people must make a conscious decision about the future they desire. For me, that moment has arrived, and it is the reason I have decided to offer myself for service as the member for House of Representatives to represent the good people of Nkwerre, Isu, Nwangele and Njaba Federal Constituency under the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

My decision did not arise from personal ambition alone. It is the product of years of reflection, engagement with our people, and a deep desire to contribute meaningfully to the development of our constituency and our nation.

Having spent over a decade in public service, I have had the privilege of understanding the challenges facing ordinary Nigerians. I have witnessed firsthand the struggles of families seeking better opportunities, young people searching for employment, farmers battling economic uncertainties, and communities yearning for improved infrastructure and social services. These experiences have strengthened my conviction that leadership must be purposeful, responsive, and people-centered.

Across our federal constituency, one message has remained consistent. Our people desire effective representation. They want a representative who listens, who is accessible, who understands their concerns, and who is willing to translate those concerns into meaningful legislative action and tangible development.

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It is this desire for effective and efficient representation that has inspired me to step forward.

Nkwerre, Isu, Nwangele and Njaba are blessed with hardworking, resilient and talented people. Yet, despite our enormous potential, many of our communities continue to face challenges in education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and infrastructure development. Our young people deserve opportunities that allow them to compete favorably in today’s world. Our elderly citizens deserve access to quality healthcare and support. Our schools deserve modern facilities that prepare our children for the future.

I firmly believe that representation should go beyond occupying a seat in Abuja. It should involve building bridges between government and the people. It should involve attracting developmental projects, advocating for policies that improve livelihoods, and ensuring that the voices of constituents are heard where important decisions are made.

My vision is clear.

I envision a constituency where our public schools are equipped with modern learning facilities and ICT infrastructure. I envision a constituency where our youths are empowered through skills acquisition, entrepreneurship support, and employment opportunities. I envision a constituency where healthcare reaches the elderly and vulnerable. I envision stronger support for local businesses, farmers, and community development initiatives.

I also believe strongly in unity. The strength of Nkwerre, Isu, Nwangele and Njaba lies in our collective identity and shared aspirations. Regardless of political affiliation, religion, age or social status, our common goal should be the progress and prosperity of our people.

This journey is therefore not about one individual. It is about a collective movement toward a better future. It is about restoring confidence in representation and demonstrating that public office can truly serve the public interest.

As I embark on this journey, I do so with humility, gratitude, and an unwavering commitment to service. I am inspired by the trust, encouragement, and support I have received from countless constituents who believe that together we can achieve more.

The task ahead is significant, but so too is our potential.

I am stepping forward because I believe our constituency deserves a stronger voice, greater opportunities, and more effective representation. I am stepping forward because I believe that service remains one of the highest callings in life. Most importantly, I am stepping forward because I believe in the people of Nkwerre, Isu, Nwangele and Njaba Federal Constituency.

Together, we can build a future that reflects our aspirations and secures lasting progress for generations to come.

The time for purposeful representation is now.

The future belongs to us all.

*Nnamdi Nwosu-Iheme is a seasoned engineer and the candidate for Nkwerre, Isu, Nwangele and Njaba Federal Constituency under the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)