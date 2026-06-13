Determined to build Nigerian workforce with practical skills for top careers in the local and international oil and gas industry, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (cnl), in partnership with Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) and Bristow Helicopters Nigeria Limited (BHNL), has commenced a significant Human Capacity Development (HCD) programme aimed at developing a new generation of pilots for the aviation segment of the oil and gas industry.

The training was unveiled in Lagos on Wednesday, and will provide 10 Nigerians with world-class aviation training, positioning them for careers in one of the specialised and critical sectors supporting offshore oil and gas operations.

Helicopter piloting was identified as one of the priority skills under the NCDMB Field Readiness Training, which was spurred by the resurgence of big-ticket investments and new projects in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. The Field Readiness Training initiative is a special Human Capital Development (HCD) Programme that would train over 10,000 young graduates and technicians in top 10 high-demand skills in the sector and position them to take part actively in the oil and gas projects recently launched by some international and indigenous operating oil and gas companies.

Speaking at the kick-off ceremony, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, represented by the Director, Capacity Building Directorate, Abayomi Bamidele, described the programme as more than the commencement of a training exercise, noting that it represents the opening of a rare opportunity for young Nigerians to build careers in a highly specialised profession.

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According to him, the 18-month exercise will combine intensive classroom instruction, ground training, and practical flight operations leading to the attainment of Private Pilot Licences and Commercial Pilot Licences. He noted that the initiative reflects the Board’s commitment to building local capacity, deepening Nigerian participation in the oil and gas industry, and creating opportunities that drive national growth.

Mr Bamidele added that the programme, delivered in partnership with Chevron, represents a deliberate investment in Nigerian talent and a strategic effort to strengthen indigenous capacity within the aviation and energy sectors. He stressed that the beneficiaries would be measured not only by the licences they obtain but also by the professionalism, discipline, and excellence they demonstrate throughout their careers.

Also speaking, the General Manager, Human Capacity Development, Ms Alexis Emelle, encouraged the trainees to take the opportunity seriously and remain focused throughout the training period. She reminded them that significant resources had been committed to their development and urged them not to forget where they came from as they progressed in their careers.

Speaking on behalf of Chevron Nigeria Limited’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Mr Oduselu Olusoga, the General Manager, Nigerian Content Development, Ikhuoria Aimienwanu, described the initiative as a significant milestone for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

He noted that the programme is particularly important because it is the first of its kind and was conceived to address the shortage of indigenous pilots in the sector. According to him, Chevron’s commitment extends beyond infrastructure and facilities to the development of people, adding that the programme was designed to train Nigerians to international standards and prepare them for opportunities in the global aviation industry.

Mr Aimienwanu commended NCDMB for its leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing human capacity development, noting that the investment would create lasting value for both the aviation and oil and gas industries.

The Managing Director of Bristow Helicopters Nigeria Limited, Oladapo Oyeleke, described the programme as another milestone in the company’s long history of aviation training and excellence.

He disclosed that Bristow has trained aviation professionals for more than 60 years and has produced over 500 pilots across different jurisdictions. He expressed excitement at welcoming 10 new trainees into the profession, describing the initiative as the first of many similar programmes expected in the future.

Mr Oyeleke, an aviation captain noted that helicopter operations within the energy sector are highly complex and demand exceptional competence and discipline. He advised the trainees not to underestimate the challenge ahead and encouraged them to remain focused, determined, and committed throughout the programme.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Itorobong Inyang, described her selection as a proud moment and an opportunity to challenge stereotypes about women in aviation.

She said she had always viewed the industry as male-dominated but was encouraged to apply and successfully emerged through a merit-based selection process. She urged more women to take advantage of opportunities within the oil and gas industry and pursue careers in specialised fields.

The trainees will undergo ab-initio pilot training at Henley Air in South Africa, where they will acquire Private Pilot, Commercial Pilot, Night Rating, and Instrument Rating qualifications before proceeding to aircraft type-rating training.

The selection process was through a rigorous and merit-based process consistent with the objectives of the initiative.