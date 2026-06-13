The Katsina State Government has confirmed the death of Rabe Abubakar, a retired major general and former director of defence information.

Mr Rabe died in the custody of armed bandits nearly two weeks after he was abducted alongside his wife in Katsina State.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasiru Mu’azu, said the retired army officer died from complications arising from diabetes and hypertension while in captivity.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the General’s death while in bandits’ captivity,” Mr Mu’azu said.

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“The deceased retired general died a natural death from complications of diabetes and hypertension.”

The commissioner said efforts by the state government and security agencies to secure Mr Abubakar’s release were unsuccessful.

“Despite the relentless and concerted efforts of the State Government and various security agencies to secure his safe release, the situation ended in this tragedy,” he added.

Mr Abubakar, who hailed from Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, served as director of defence information, the spokesperson of the Defence Headquarters, between 2015 and 2017.

During his tenure, he played a prominent role in communicating the military’s operations against Boko Haram insurgents and other security threats.

Abduction

The retired general and his wife, Amina Abubakar, were reportedly abducted on 30 May while travelling along the Marabar Musawa-Kafinsoli road in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The couple were said to be travelling to attend a wedding when armed men ambushed their vehicle near Zakin Baure village.

Their driver reportedly sustained gunshot injuries but escaped from the scene.

Following the abduction, videos released by the kidnappers circulated on social media, showing the retired officer and his wife appealing to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Dikko Radda and other authorities to facilitate their release.

The abductors reportedly demanded the release of some detained associates and the return of confiscated livestock.

In one of the videos, Mr Abubakar appeared visibly frail, while reports from family members indicated that he had been experiencing severe health challenges during captivity.

Governor reacts

Governor Dikko Radda described the retired general’s death as a “dark moment” for Katsina State and the country.

According to the statement, the governor extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed for the repose of his soul.

Mr Radda said the incident underscored the urgent need for a collective response to the insecurity affecting communities across the state and the wider North-west region.

“The Katsina State Government remains committed to working with the Federal Government and security forces to ensure that those responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice,” the statement said.

The governor also assured residents that his administration’s resolve to combat banditry and protect lives and property remained firm.

Renewed spotlight on insecurity

The death of the retired general has again drawn attention to the persistent security crisis in Nigeria’s North-west, where armed groups continue to carry out kidnappings, attacks on communities and other violent crimes despite ongoing military operations.

Katsina remains one of the states most affected by banditry, with several local government areas experiencing recurring attacks, abductions and displacement of residents.

Security analysts have repeatedly warned that the continued targeting of high-profile individuals demonstrates the growing audacity of criminal groups operating across the region.

For many observers, the death of a retired senior military officer in captivity highlights both the human cost of the insecurity crisis and the challenges authorities continue to face in curbing violent criminality in the North-west.