The Kaduna State Government has welcomed the outcome of the 2025 Phillips Consulting State Performance Index (pSPI), which ranked Kaduna State 3rd nationally and awarded it an Excellent Four-Star Rating, placing it among Nigeria’s highest-performing states.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki, the state government described the ranking as an independent validation of the reform-driven and people-centred policies being implemented by the administration of Governor Uba Sani.

According to the Commissioner, the ranking reflects measurable progress in governance, fiscal management, economic development, infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, security, and social inclusion.

“This recognition is significant because it comes from an independent and credible assessment that combines objective performance indicators with citizen feedback. It confirms that Kaduna State is making steady progress in strengthening institutions, improving governance outcomes, and expanding opportunities for its citizens,” Mr Maiyaki said.

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The Commissioner noted that the latest ranking adds to a growing list of independent recognitions received by Kaduna State. Earlier in the year, the state emerged Number One in Nigeria on the 2025 Transparency and Integrity Index (TII) published by the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI), while also recording the country’s highest score on the Control of Corruption Indicator.

He further said the recognitions reflect the impact of ongoing reforms and investments across critical sectors.

“These rankings are encouraging because they demonstrate that our efforts are yielding measurable results. However, our focus remains on improving the lives of our people through inclusive development, economic empowerment, quality service delivery, and sustainable peace,” the statement stated.

Mr Maiyaki reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Uba Sani’s administration towards building a peaceful, prosperous, transparent, and globally competitive Kaduna State, while sustaining reforms that will deliver greater benefits to citizens.

The Kaduna State Government expressed appreciation to citizens, development partners, traditional and religious institutions, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders whose support continues to contribute to the state’s progress and development.