Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has appealed to the federal government to provide Natural Disaster Funds to the state to help it mitigate the impact of recurring environmental disasters on residents.

Mr Nwifuru made the appeal on Monday in Abakaliki while receiving members of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), who were in the state for the 2026 National Data Verification Exercise.

The governor said that recent natural disasters had caused extensive damage across the state, including within the Ebonyi Government House complex.

“A lot of disasters have happened in this city; windstorms and thunderstorms unroofed almost all the buildings inside the Government House, and rebuilding them is costing the state huge resources,” Mr Nwifuru said.

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He also highlighted the environmental challenges posed by abandoned mining pits.

Mr Nwifuru noted that although the state bore the burden of addressing the hazards, it derived limited benefits from mining activities because mining licences were issued by the federal government.

“Mining pits impose serious environmental hazards which the state is remedying, yet we are not benefitting from them.

“This is why we are asking for the Natural Disaster Fund,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the ongoing nationwide data verification would enhance the accuracy of revenue allocation and improve the resources accruing to the state.

According to him, inaccurate data collection can lead to errors that distort planning and resource distribution.

“It will make sense if the collected data are updated and analysed to reflect current realities,” he said.

The governor commended the commission for its professionalism and expressed confidence in the competence of the verification team.

Earlier, the RMAFC team leader, Henry Awuregu, who represents Ebonyi in the commission, said the exercise was part of the ongoing National Data Verification Exercise aimed at ensuring fairness and accuracy in revenue allocation.

He said Nigeria’s revenue-sharing formula was based on indices designed to promote equity, fairness and justice among the federating units.

“Over time, socioeconomic realities evolve. Population dynamics change, infrastructure expands, developmental gaps shift and new challenges emerge.

“It therefore becomes imperative that the data underpinning these indices are periodically verified and updated to reflect present-day realities,” Mr Awuregu said.

He added that the exercise would validate the integrity and accuracy of data used in determining revenue allocation across the federation.

(NAN)