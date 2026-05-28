The increasing use of cryptocurrency for freelance payments, online transactions and remittances is driving higher bitcoin to naira conversion activity in Nigeria, as more users move away from manual peer to peer trading in search of faster withdrawal options.

Monica Cash, a crypto to naira platform operated by Monica Technologies Limited, has seen growing attention within the Nigerian crypto market as users increasingly look for simpler ways to convert crypto to naira and receive direct payouts into their bank accounts.

The shift comes amid rising adoption of stablecoins and digital assets among freelancers, remote workers and online business owners receiving payments from clients outside Nigeria.

Analysts say many users are now prioritising transaction speed and settlement reliability over informal peer to peer arrangements that often require manual coordination between buyers and sellers before withdrawals can be completed.

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“The demand for bitcoin to naira conversion is no longer driven mainly by trading activity. More users now rely on crypto for payments, business transactions and remote work income,” a Lagos based digital asset analyst said.

Another analyst familiar with the Nigerian fintech ecosystem said the market has gradually evolved beyond speculative trading, with more users seeking platforms that simplify crypto withdrawal processes and reduce settlement delays.

“There is increasing demand for platforms that automate the conversion process because users want easier access to liquidity and direct bank payouts,” the analyst said.

Nigeria remains one of the world’s most active cryptocurrency markets despite years of regulatory uncertainty surrounding digital assets and banking relationships with crypto related businesses.

The growing use of bitcoin and stablecoins for cross border payments has also contributed to stronger demand for platforms offering instant naira payout services and alternatives to traditional peer to peer exchanges.

Within that market, Monica Cash has increasingly become part of conversations around crypto cashout in Nigeria, particularly among freelancers and digital entrepreneurs looking for easier ways to sell bitcoin in Nigeria or sell USDT in Nigeria without depending entirely on manual P2P systems.

A representative of Monica Cash said the platform’s focus has largely been on improving settlement speed and simplifying the user experience for Nigerians using crypto for everyday transactions.

“We are seeing more users who simply want reliable ways to convert crypto to naira without going through lengthy peer to peer processes,” the representative said.

Another Monica.cash representative said the platform’s growth over the last three years reflects broader changes within Nigeria’s digital asset ecosystem, where users are becoming more selective about transaction speed, payout reliability and platform security.

“We think the market is gradually shifting toward more automated crypto withdrawal infrastructure as adoption continues expanding,” the representative said.

The Monica.cash app has also drawn attention within sections of the Nigerian crypto community over its zero fee crypto in Nigeria model for selected transactions, particularly as competition grows among platforms positioning themselves as alternatives to manual crypto exchanges.

Industry participants say the broader Nigerian cryptocurrency market is expected to remain active as freelancers, traders and remote workers continue seeking faster ways to access liquidity and manage cross border payments through digital assets.