Popular broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Accord in Oyo State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Abdulraman Muhammed, the party’s National Deputy Secretary announced Mr Hamzat as the authentic candidate in a video posted on X after the conclusion of the party’s governorship primary on Tuesday.

“Three aspirants bought our party’s governorship form. We screened out two of them, and we found Oriyomi AbdulRahmon Hamzat as the authentic candidate and the one who won his own primaries,” the official said while presenting certificate of clearance to the broadcaster.

The declaration did not disclose the votes polled by the aspirants who took part in the primary.

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The announcement, however, sparked controversy after another group within the party declared Olakunle Busari winner of a parallel governorship primary, claiming he polled 29,427 votes to defeat Mr Hamzat, who allegedly secured 18,716 votes.

Party dismisses factional claims

Speaking in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the National Organising Secretary of the Accord Party, Ibe ThankGod, dismissed reports of a faction within the party and insisted that Mr Hamzat remained the party’s sole recognised governorship candidate.

“There is no faction. We fixed the timetable for the sale of forms and screening. Oriyomi did everything within the stipulated time,” he said.

According to him, three aspirants – Mr Hamzat, former Assistant Inspector-General of Police Fatai Owoseni, and Mr Busari had purchased the party’s governorship forms.

He said Mr Hamzat completed his documentation and participated in the screening exercise conducted between 19 and 21 May, while Mr Owoseni failed to submit the required documents.

Mr ThankGod added that Mr Busari arrived for screening on 22 May, after the deadline had elapsed, leading to his disqualification.

“Busari came for screening after the closure of screening and he was disqualified for coming outside the specified date and time,” he said.

The party official maintained that Mr Hamzat consequently became the sole qualified aspirant and was affirmed as the party’s candidate in a primary election witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“There is nothing to resolve. Oriyomi AbdulRahman Hamzat is the candidate of Accord Party,” he added.