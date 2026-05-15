When Liam Rosenior was appointed head coach of Chelsea F.C. in January 2026, it felt like a bold and forward-looking gamble. The secure 1xBet site will also help you to make all your bets on Chelsea as well.

The former Hull City AFC and RC Strasbourg Alsace manager arrived on a long-term deal, tasked with stabilising a club that had already experienced turbulence in the preceding months. Yet, what was meant to be a multi-year project quickly unraveled into one of the shortest managerial tenures in the club’s modern history. At 1xBet you can find a secure site that will allow you to bet on other Premier League clubs too.

Trying to implement a possession-based approach

Rosenior officially took charge on 8 January 2026, inheriting a squad that was talented but inconsistent. Initially, there were glimpses of optimism. Prior to the next Chelsea match, punters may also want to enjoy 1xBet online game and have a lot of fun.

His arrival brought a fresh tactical approach and an emphasis on possession-based football, along with a strong focus on player relationships. For a brief moment, it seemed as though Chelsea might finally have found a coach capable of building something coherent after a period of instability. An online game is also available to enjoy at 1xBet while waiting for the next Chelsea match.

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However, the optimism did not last. Results soon deteriorated, and the team struggled to find consistency in the Premier League. There were 3 other problems that the team faced:

● defensive fragility;

● lack of cutting edge in attack;

● and mounting pressure from fans and media.

Despite Rosenior’s insistence on long-term development, Chelsea is a club where patience is rarely afforded.

A catastrophic run

The breaking point came with a disastrous run of 5 consecutive league defeats, a streak that marked a historic low for the club in the modern era. The registration on 1xBet procedure can be done easily, and after doing it, you will be able to start betting on the Premier League in no time.

The slump left Chelsea drifting away from their objectives, and the hierarchy acted decisively. On 22 April 2026, just over three months after his appointment, Rosenior was dismissed.

In total, his tenure lasted barely more than 100 days. What began as an ambitious project ended as another chapter in Chelsea’s revolving door of managers. His spell serves as a stark reminder of the unforgiving nature of elite football, where long-term vision often collides with the relentless demand for immediate success. Feel free to make your registration on the 1xBet platform today, so you can bet on other Premier League squads too.