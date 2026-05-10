The Ogun State Government has joined dignitaries and admirers across Nigeria in celebrating elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, on the occasion of his 100th birthday.

In a tribute personally signed by Governor Dapo Abiodun, the centenarian was described as a symbol of patriotism, democratic ideals and principled leadership whose contributions to Nigeria’s political evolution remain indelible.

The governor noted that Pa Fasoranti, born in Akure a century ago, had distinguished himself as a teacher, school administrator, politician and advocate of good governance.

Governor Abiodun recalled that the elder statesman served as Commissioner for Finance in old Ondo State during the administration of late former governor, Michael Adekunle Ajasin, between 1979 and 1983, while also contributing immensely to educational development through the establishment of schools, including Omolere Nursery School and Akure High School extensions.

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According to the governor, Pa Fasoranti remained one of Nigeria’s foremost voices for democracy, federalism and restructuring, having played active roles in the nation’s pro-democracy struggles alongside nationalist leaders such as Obafemi Awolowo.

He said the Afenifere leader endured persecution and hardship during the military era but remained steadfast in his conviction that democratic governance represented the best path for Nigeria’s growth and unity.

Governor Abiodun described the nonagenarian as “a national treasure” whose counsel and moral authority continue to inspire leaders across generations.

“The Government and People of Ogun State celebrate Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti at 100 and pray that Almighty God grants him many more fruitful years in good health and peace,” the statement read.

Pa Fasoranti clocks 100 on Sunday with prominent political leaders, traditional rulers and associates expected to attend celebrations in his honour.