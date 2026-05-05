The Jigawa State Government has reiterated its commitment to empowering key stakeholders in the state’s economy through targeted support that enhances capacity, boosts productivity, and promotes sustainable growth across critical sectors.

This remark was made by Governor Umar Namadi on Tuesday while presiding over the official handover of heavy-duty machinery to the Tipper Operators Association held at the Sir Muhammad Sunusi Bello Durbar Ground in Dutse.

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Namadi emphasised the vital role tipper operators play in supporting both public and private sector projects, particularly in road construction, infrastructure development, and real estate expansion. He said that the provision of two brand-new excavators and load-bed machines is a strategic intervention designed to enhance efficiency, reduce operational challenges, and boost productivity within the sector.

“The range of services provided by tipper operators is so extensive and essential that we have recognized the need to improve the capacity of this vital association, enabling its members to operate more effectively and efficiently,” the governor stressed.

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Mr Namadi maintained that both public and private work programmed, especially in building and road construction, depend heavily on the reliable services of tipper operators. He said that it is therefore imperative for the government to intervene and offer support, particularly given the considerable investment required for heavy plants and equipment that are crucial to streamlining key aspects of the services being provided by the association.

He described the initiative as part of broader efforts to stimulate economic growth, generate employment, and improve service delivery across Jigawa State.

“This initiative goes beyond the mere provision of equipment; it is a strategic effort to reinforce the foundation of our local economy and empower our operators to excel in their legitimate businesses. The services being provided by this association are very vital to economic growth.”

He stressed that access to modern equipment will significantly reduce the burden of manual operations, enabling operators to scale their businesses and increase profitability.

“By equipping the Association with these machines, we aim to boost productivity, generate employment opportunities, and significantly improve the quality of services they provide both within Jigawa State and beyond,” he said.

According to Governor Namadi, the intervention aligns with his administration’s 12-Point Agenda aimed at improving socio-economic well-being and fostering sustainable development.

“By extension, this initiative is directly supporting the socioeconomic development and socioeconomic wellbeing of the people of Jigawa State, which are the topmost objectives of our 12-Point Agenda for Greater Jigawa,” he pointed out.

Mr Namadi also referenced previous empowerment programmes, including the distribution of 36 commercial vehicles to transport unions and a revolving loan scheme exceeding N100 million for butchers, saying that the success of such initiatives continues to inspire further government support for trade associations and entrepreneurs.

He commended the leadership and members of the Tipper Operators Association for their contributions to the state’s development and urged them to ensure proper utilization and maintenance of the equipment.