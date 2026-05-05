The Executive Chairman of the Jigawa State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (JPCACC), Salisu Abdu, has officially flogged off a three-day intensive workshop aimed at revolutionising the prosecution of financial crimes through advanced digital forensics.

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‎The workshop, themed “Upholding Trust through Enhancing Forensic Prosecution in the Digital Age,” is organised for the Commission’s legal officers and investigators with the strategic support of the Center for Democracy and Development (CDD) and the MacArthur Foundation.

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‎In his keynote address delivered this morning in Kaduna, Salisu Abdu emphasised that the Commission was moving away from traditional investigative methods toward a tech-driven approach.

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‎”The modern-day corrupt official no longer leaves a simple paper trail; they operate in the shadows of encrypted messages and complex electronic transfers,” the JPCACC chairman stated. “To uphold the Trust of the people of Jigawa, our prosecutors must be faster, smarter, and more technologically advanced than those who seek to divert public resources,” he added.

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‎The chairman lauded the MacArthur Foundation and CDD for their commitment to institutionalizing transparency in Nigeria. Through this partnership, JPCACC is equipping its team with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including forensic workstations and digital imaging tools, ensuring that evidence gathered meets global standards for admissibility, he pointed out, he pointed out.

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‎The key objective of the 3- day training is to deliver mastery in Digital Evidence Admissibility and Section 84 of the Evidence Act to ensure electronic evidence is bulletproof in court,. Plea Bargaining and utilization the Jigawa State ACJL to maximize the recovery of stolen public assets; and Forensic Asset Tracing and how to Identify and freezing illicitly acquired assets in the digital space.

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‎Addressing the participants, the Chairman issued a stern charge on integrity, reminding them that technical skill must be balanced by an unwavering moral compass. He urged them to be “beautiful souls” of the Commission individuals whose character requires no proof other than their elegantly executed trials and successful recoveries for the state.

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‎Earlier in his welcome address, The Director of Education and Public Relations for JPCACC, Yusuf Suleiman noted that the workshop is a key component of the Commission’s 2026 roadmap to make Jigawa State a hostile environment for financial crimes. He enjoined the public to remain confident as the Commission deploys these new forensic capabilities to protect the commonwealth.

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‎The resource persons were drawn from both Academia, Public and Private sector which Professor Nasiru Adamu Adamu Aliyu, from Faculty of Law Bayero University Kano, Nuhu Suleiman Tafida from Jigawa State Ministry of Justice, and Dr Umar Isa Sulaiman a private lawyer.

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‎The Jigawa State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission is the lead agency in Jigawa State dedicated to investigating public complaints, tackling administrative injustices, and prosecuting corruption to ensure transparency and accountability in governance.

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