The governorship aspirations of former Senate President Ahmad Lawan has ended following the endorsement of Baba Wali by key power brokers as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State.

​The endorsement of Mr Wali by the incumbent governor, Mai-Mala Buni, and the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, has reshaped the contest. The alignment of the two figures effectively ended Mr Lawan’s long-term ambition.

The consensus between Messrs Buni and Gaidam, who are now the state’s power brokers, has also narrowed the path for other contenders like Mr Lawan whose supporters consider the right person with decades of experience to succeed Mr Buni.

Mr Wali’s endorsement was a strategic move, acknowledging that the Yobe North Senatorial District has not produced a governor since the Fourth Republic began in 1999.

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While the district is now poised to claim the governorship, the chosen candidate lacks the mainstream political profile of figures like Mr Lawan.

Mr Lawan’s decades in active politics have made him a household name across the state, particularly in Yobe North’s six local government areas: Bade, Jakusko, Yusufari, Nguru, Machina, and Karasuwa.

Unlike his colleague from Yobe South, Ibrahim Bomai, Mr Lawan did not oppose the party’s adopted candidate. Observers attribute this stance to a combination of political influence and ethnic dynamics.

​While Mr Lawan belongs to the Badawa tribe, which is predominantly concentrated in the Bade and Jakusko local government areas, he has historically enjoyed long-standing support from the Kanuri majority within his zone.

Consequently, political analysts suggest that Mr Lawan could not risk rejecting the governorship candidate, Mr Wali, who hails from the dominant Kanuri ethnic group.

Following the endorsement, Mr Lawan met with Mr Gaidam in Abuja. Shortly after, he announced his support for the party’s chosen candidate and withdrew from the race, urging his supporters to accept the decision in good faith.

He said the meeting with Mr Gaidam discussed the party’s governorship ticket, positioning Mr Wali as the APC’s preferred candidate.

“I requested to take time out to consult my supporters on the issue. Having consulted widely, it was clear to me that the majority of our supporters were of the view that we support the position of the leadership of the party. I informed him (Mr Gaidam) of my decision to support the declaration of Baba Malam Wali as the preferred candidate.

“I therefore, expressed my full support for the position of the party and the consensus candidate. I have willingly withdrawn from the race for the gubernatorial seat,” Mr Lawan stated.

The Evolution of a political dynasty

The political lineage of the state continues to evolve through a legacy of strategic succession.

Mr Gaidam led the state for a decade, concluding his tenure in 2019. His path to the governorship began in 2009, when he served two years to complete the term of the late Mamman Ali, who passed away in office. Following that transition, Mr Gaidam went on to secure and serve two full elective terms.

​He was succeeded by the incumbent Governor Buni, who subsequently became Mr Gaidam’s son-in-law.

While Mr Buni is completing his second consecutive term in 2027, he is heading for the Senate after the occupant of Yobe East Senatorial District, Mustapha Musa, a father-in-law to Mr Gaidam, stepped down for him, a development observers described as an evolution of a political marriage dynasty in the state.

The anointed gubernatorial candidate, Mr Wali, is a 70-year-old politician and seasoned administrator, who served as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) under both the Gaidam and Buni administrations. He had held the position since 2015— that made him the longest-serving official in that capacity in the state’s history.

Both Messrs Wali and Gaidam served in the civil service of the old Borno State until the creation of Yobe State on 27 August, 1991. At that time, they returned to their home state, which had been carved out of Borno by the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

Discontent voices

However, the South senator, Mr Bomai, has rejected the adoption of the governorship candidate, citing a lack of fairness toward the people.

Mr Bomai said, “The reported anointment of the SSG by the former governor of Yobe State represents a clear assault on democratic principles.”

Mr Bomai said the decision to anoint the former SSG was not a collective one by APC stakeholders in the state. Rather, he said, it was the decision of a single individual against the will of millions.

“It is deeply troubling and highly irregular for a single individual, acting in isolation, to influence the leadership of millions without due process or respect for the will of the people,” he said.

“Such actions are unacceptable and undemocratic. They contradict the core values of fairness, representation, and collective decision-making. Yobe State belongs to its people—not to any individual or select group—and its leadership must reflect the genuine voice and choice of its citizens.

“We strongly reject any form of imposition, injustice, or oppression. We call on all relevant stakeholders to uphold democratic norms and ensure that governance remains transparent, inclusive, and accountable.”

Mr Bomai said that he remains committed to pursuing common democratic rights, undeterred by intimidation or discrimination.

“As citizens, I remain committed to lawful and peaceful means of expressing our concerns,” he said.

“I will continue to stand firm in defence of our rights and work collectively to safeguard the integrity of our democracy. No amount of intimidation, segregation, division, or exclusion will be accepted.”

The lawmaker described the anointment as “negative tendencies” which must be rejected “in the interest of unity, justice, and the progress of our dear state.”

Mr Bomai later declared his ambition to contest the governorship primary to challenge the adopted candidate, Mr Wali.

Like Mr Bomai, several prominent aspirants have officially declared their intentions and purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the 2027 governorship race.

Among them is the former Mandate Secretary of the Youth and Sports Secretariat at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Lawan Kolo.

Mr Kolo is a retired Permanent Secretary of the Political Affairs Office under the Secretary to the State Government and a close political ally of Vice President Kashim Shettima. He also previously served as the council chairperson of Geidam LGA during the Late Bukar Abba administration.

A former Inspector General of Police (IGP) has also entered the race. Usman Alkali, who hails from Geidam LGA, is considered a top contender to succeed Governor Buni.

Also, an international petroleum lawyer and development advocate, Kashim Tumsah, formally obtained his nomination form while reaffirming his commitment to democratic principles, transparency, and internal party cohesion.

Calls for internal democracy

Mr Tumsah has raised concerns regarding the lack of broad-based consultation and consensus among aspirants following the endorsement of Mr Wali.

Mr Tumsah in a statement to reporters stated that inclusive engagement and due process are essential to preserving unity, equity, and fairness within the APC.

He called on the national leadership of the APC to maintain strict neutrality throughout the primary process. He cautioned against any attempts to manipulate the exercise in favour of specific individuals, warning that such actions could erode the party’s credibility ahead of the general elections.

Yobe’s history of political imposition repeats itself

Imposition of governorship candidates in the state is far from a modern phenomenon; it is a recurring theme in the state’s political narrative.

A striking parallel can be drawn to the 2007 electoral cycle, when powerful party brokers orchestrated a controversial substitution, replacing the governorship candidate, Usman Albishir, with Mamman Ali.

The imposition not only reshaped the state’s leadership at the time but also triggered one of the most protracted legal battles in the state’s gubernatorial primary election history, highlighting the tension between party supremacy and the democratic mandates of aspirants.

Mr Albishir had convincingly won the then All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) gubernatorial primaries. However, shortly before the general election, the party leadership—citing “indictment” by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)—substituted his name with that of Mr Ali.

Mr Albishir challenged his substitution, arguing it was unlawful, as he had not been convicted by a court of law.

While the legal battle raged, the election took place, and Mr Ali was declared the winner and sworn in as governor.

The case eventually reached the Supreme Court, which ruled in favour of Mr Ali who later died in office two years later. His deputy, Mr Gaidam was subsequently sworn in as governor.