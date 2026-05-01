The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has extended the sales of the party’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to aspirants from 2 May to 4 May.

The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Durosinmi Meseko, who announced this while speaking with journalists at the national secretariat on Thursday in Abuja, said the decision was taken at the NWC meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sale of forms was earlier scheduled to run from 25 April to Saturday, 2 May, while the last day for the submission of completed forms and accompanying documents was Monday, 4 May.

Mr Meseko said the dates were approved because of the Workers Day public holiday on 1 May and to accommodate the high level of interest from aspirants.

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“The party has approved an extension of the timelines for the sale of aspirants’ Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, as well as the submission of completed forms for the 2027 General Elections,” he said.

Mr Meseko stated that the sale of forms will now close at midnight on Monday, 4 May

He added that the submission of completed forms and accompanying documents had also been extended to midnight on Tuesday, 5 May.

(NAN)