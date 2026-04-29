For the average person, having a reliable payment option is important to life. From shopping online to simply managing everyday expenses, people want financial tools that are flexible, secure, and globally accepted. Credit cards have become lifelines that help balance convenience with responsibility, offering breathing space when needed and access wherever life takes you.

FirstBank’s Naira Credit Card addresses the credit needs of the average person, giving them the confidence to spend, travel, and transact globally, while keeping their finances flexible and secure.

So, what makes the FirstBank Naira Credit Card special? For starters, it’s an international credit card issued with Visa International, accepted at over 29 million locations and 1.8 million ATMs worldwide. Plus, it offers up to 45 interest-free days on utilised funds, giving you breathing room when you need it.

How FirstBank Naira Credit Card Works

The FirstBank Naira Credit Card provides an evolving credit line, with interest calculated on the outstanding balance (2.5% monthly on unpaid balance). It is not just for salary earners – investment holders (Fixed Deposit, Treasury Bills, etc.) can also apply using their investments as collateral.

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A credit limit of ₦1 million+ qualifies you for the Platinum card.

Key Benefits

• Enjoy a credit limit of up to ₦3 million, giving you ample spending power

• Take advantage of up to 45 interest-free days to manage your finances

• Stay on top of your transactions with free online account management and alerts

• Shop securely with Verified by Visa protection

• Choose from flexible repayment options to suit your budget

Ready to go global? Visit here or go to any FirstBank branch to apply for a FirstBank Naira Credit Card today.