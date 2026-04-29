President Bola Tinubu has approved the removal of Saidu Mohammed as the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the President’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the removal of Mr Saidu Mohammed as the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), in the public interest,” the statement said.

It added that the president has also approved the nomination of Rabiu Abdullahi Umar as the new Chief Executive of the NMDPRA, subject to Senate confirmation.

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Mr Mohammed’s removal comes less than five months after he was nominated and confirmed by the Senate following the resignation of Farouk Ahmed.

Mr Ahmed had resigned after allegations of corruption and abuse of office were made against him by Aliko Dangote, president and chief executive officer of Dangote Group.

Mr Dangote accused the leadership of the NMDPRA under Mr Ahmed of colluding with international traders and petroleum importers to undermine local refining by continuously issuing import licences for petroleum products.

He also alleged that Mr Ahmed was living beyond his legitimate means, claiming that four of his children were enrolled in secondary schools in Switzerland at costs running into several million dollars. The allegation raised concerns about possible conflicts of interest and regulatory integrity in the downstream petroleum sector.

It remains unclear why Mr Tinubu removed Mr Mohammed, who resumed office alongside the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, who was confirmed on 19 December 2025.

Since their appointment, the government has intensified efforts to reform the country’s oil and gas sector and maximise Nigeria’s vast hydrocarbon resources for economic growth and development.

On Wednesday, the presidency said the decision to remove Mr Mohammed was made pursuant to the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 and was aimed at strengthening regulatory effectiveness in the midstream and downstream petroleum sector, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The president described Mr Umar as a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience across the energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors, with a proven track record in strategic leadership, operational transformation, and large-scale project delivery.

He is a graduate of Accounting from Bayero University and an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

Pending Senate confirmation of the new nominee, the presidency said the most senior official of the NMDPRA will oversee operations in an acting capacity.

Mr Tinubu thanked the outgoing Chief Executive for his service and wished him well in his future endeavours.

“The President remains committed to ensuring capable leadership in key regulatory institutions to advance energy security, sector reform, and sustainable economic growth,” the statement added.