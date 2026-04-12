The Co-founder of AB Haske Foundation and governorship aspirant in Adamawa State, Abdulrahman Haske, and two other distinguished Nigerians have emerged recipients of various award categories at this year’s edition of the African Heritage Awards (AHA).

The annual Award ceremony for 2025 edition, which took place in Accra, Ghana’s capital, at the weekend also saw the immediate past President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, and Nigeria’s Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, as award recipients.

While Mr Haske was conferred with the African Humanitarian Award, Mr Adesina and Ms Walson-Jack were honoured with the African Lifetime Achievement Award and the African Public service Award respectively.

Like the trio from Nigeria, other awardees, who emerged in different categories of the AHA from across Africa, were recognised for their outstanding achievements as African innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who are redefining the continent’s narrative and driving it towards a future of excellence, innovation, and prosperity.

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While presenting the awards to the recipients, Ghanian President John Mahama appreciated the important role the award recipients have been playing in driving African developments, noting that they had been carefully selected among a long list of nominees and have been found worthy of the awards received in their respective categories.

President Mahama applauded the awardees for demonstrating the true philosophy of African resilience by dedicating their time and resources to promoting the ideals and goals that underpin the African developmental agenda.

AB Haske Foundation was led to the event from Nigeria by His Royal Majesty,

Homun Alhamdu, chairman, Batta Traditional Council in Adamawa State alongside the team members of the foundation, family, friends and well-wishers.

Mr Haske’s African Humanitarian Award was in recognition of the important role which AB Haske Foundation has been playing through its people-centric and humanitarian services that have positively impacted thousands of individuals, especially in Nigeria.

While receiving the award at the well-attended ceremony, Mr Haske appreciated organisers of the event for recognising him, through his Foundation, alongside other distinguished individuals on the continent acknowledged for building, giving and serving the people to drive African development in their various countries.

Mr Haske, who particularly acknowledged the presence of the President of the Republic of Ghana and other distinguished personalities, dedicated the award “to the AB Haske Foundation, to the team that shows up for this vision every single day, and most importantly, to the young people we have had the privilege of investing in across Nigeria,” saying they were the reason for the existence of the foundation.

The excited Mr Haske noted: “I grew up in Nigeria, a country I believe, with every fibre of my being, is one of the most extraordinary places on this continent. We have 200 million people, boundless resources, and a resilience that honestly defies explanation sometimes. That belief in what Nigeria could become is what led to the Foundation. If you have been given something, you find a way to pass it on.

“Africa’s future will not be built by governments alone. It will be built by Africans who decide that the person next to them deserves a chance. Nigeria understands this. We have always been a country of people who show up for each other, and that spirit is what drives everything we do through the Foundation.”

Organisers of the event noted that through the AB Haske Foundation, Mr Haske has led transformative interventions in education, skills development, youth empowerment, and humanitarian support, which have directly impacted thousands of individuals in underserved communities, equipping them with tools for self-reliance and long-term socio-economic advancement. They further stated that Mr Haske’s advocacy for sports development has also provided platforms for youth engagement, fostering discipline, unity, and community cohesion.

Abdulrahman Haske is a visionary entrepreneur, philanthropist, and leader whose work has delivered measurable economic and social impact across Northern Nigeria and Africa. Renowned for translating bold ideas into tangible outcomes, he has driven initiatives that expand opportunities, strengthen livelihoods, and promote inclusive development.

A central pillar of his impact is the establishment of a state-of-the-art 48-ton-per-day rice processing mill that revitalised local agriculture, enhanced food security, created sustainable employment, and empowered smallholder farmers by integrating them into a more efficient value chain. Beyond agriculture, his strategic investments across key sectors have stimulated regional growth, improved logistics networks, and opened new frontiers for enterprise and job creation for young people.

Guided by a philosophy of aligning enterprise with social good, Abdulrahman Haske has built a reputation for results-driven impact. In recognition of these life-changing achievements and his sustained commitment to uplifting communities, African Heritage nominated him for the African Humanitarian Award.

*_Signed:_*

Abdulgaffar Ahmed

Publicity Secretary to Abdulrahman Haske

April 12, 2026

*About the Awards*

Africa Heritage Awards (AHA) is a premier Pan-African platform established to retell the African story through contemporary African performances and appreciate distinguished Africans, who have projected the collective image and aspirations of the African people through their various works and profession whilst creating sustainable impact that uplifts others. The Aawrds recognises and amplifies the impact of African talent, fosters cross-border collaboration, and inspires the next generation of African leaders.