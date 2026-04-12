Governor Dauda Lawal has expressed profound grief and deep sorrow over the tragic bandits’ attack on communities in Bukkuyum Local Government Area, which claimed innocent lives and left many others injured.

The Governor described the night assault on Bunkasau, Yar Galma (Zarumai Ward), and Dogon Daji (Adabka Ward) as a heartbreaking and senseless act of violence against defenceless citizens.

He extends his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, sharing in their pain and grief at this moment of immense loss and devastation.

Governor Lawal has directed the immediate deployment of a high-level delegation led by the Deputy Governor to convey condolences, provide support to affected families, and ensure prompt medical attention for the injured.

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He reassures the people of Zamfara State of the government’s resolve to intensify efforts to safeguard lives and restore peace across all communities.