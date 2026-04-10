The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) has awarded Governor Dauda Lawal the Infrastructure Governor of the Year honour for his administration’s giant strides in the Urban Renewal project across Zamfara.

The governor received the award at the second edition of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) awards held at the NAF conference centre, Abuja.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the BON acknowledged Zamfara state’s unprecedented and transformative achievements in infrastructure, recognising excellence beyond the broadcasting industry.

He added that Governors Bassey Otu of Cross River and Uba Sani of Kaduna, the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, along with John Momoh, Shyngle Wigwe, Abubakar Jijiwa, and Sa’a Ibrahim, were among the prominent Nigerians honoured at the 2026 Nigeria Broadcasting Awards.

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The statement read in parts, “The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, an umbrella body for public and private broadcasters in Nigeria, was established in 1973 to promote the interests of the broadcasting industry and ensure high standards in media practices.

“The organisation conducted a thorough months-long selection process aimed at recognising professional excellence and raising standards for media practice across Nigeria.

“The Awards Selection Committee was chaired by Dr Danladi Bako, former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). The awards panel included veterans and representatives from the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and the NBC.

“The selection committee cited numerous reasons for awarding Governor Dauda Lawal, notably his significant progress across sectors, particularly for transforming Gusau into a modern State Capital.

“Zamfara has witnessed unprecedented achievements under Governor Dauda Lawal, including the historic construction of a modern International Airport in the State.

“Apart from urban renewal projects, as well as the construction and outfitting of General Hospitals, Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration has built, refurbished, and equipped over 800 schools across the 14 local government areas of the State.

“This recognition by the highest broadcasting authority in Nigeria will motivate the governor to dedicate more effort to his mission to serve and rebuild Zamfara state.”