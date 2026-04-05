I recall reading with rapt attention and a sense of euphoria a trending article on social media titled “Rethinking How God Has Used Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah To Save Enugu State From Doom,” written by Hyginus Banko Okibe, Associate Professor on 26 March 2024.

The article, which was factual, timely, and thought-provoking, painstakingly x-rayed and chronicled Governor Mbah’s tortuous journey to the governorship, highlighting what the author described as divine manifestations in his emergence. It further underscored how Governor Mbah has, so far, demonstrated equity, vision, fairness, transparency, and commitment in governance, particularly in infrastructural development, without regard to whose ox is gored.

The writer made it clear that the divisive tendencies, utterances, and political tensions that characterized the 2023 governorship campaigns have since been consigned to the dustbin of history.

Governor Mbah, he noted, has remained focused, unperturbed, and steadfast in delivering dividends of democracy to all residents of Enugu State, irrespective of cultural zone, political leaning, status, or religion.

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As I reflected deeply on the article and its significance, Governor Mbah once again reaffirmed its essence through decisive action, demonstrating that he is indeed a governor for all. This was evident in his signing into law the bill establishing a teaching hospital for the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State.

It is important to recall that SUMAS was conceptualized and established on 16 June 2022, by his predecessor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as the 60th state university and the 219th institution in Nigeria’s expanding university system.

By signing the Teaching Hospital Bill into law, Governor Mbah not only strengthened but also ensured that the university can now train medical and allied health professionals without the constraints of inadequate clinical facilities.

That singular act represented a major milestone and yet another masterstroke by Governor Mbah, who continues to demonstrate capacity, sincerity, and purposeful leadership despite the distractions of naysayers, skeptics, and political opponents.

It is instructive to recall that during the conception and early stages of the university project, particularly at the twilight of the Ugwuanyi administration and ahead of the 2023 elections, some opposition figures, especially from Enugu North Senatorial Zone, dismissed the initiative as a “white elephant project.” They politicized it, ridiculed it, and even attempted to erode public confidence through deliberate misinformation.

Among the falsehoods peddled was the claim that Governor Mbah, if elected, would shut down or relocate the university. These narratives were clearly aimed at misleading the people and creating distrust between the leaders and the host communities.

However, despite these campaigns of calumny, the Ugwuanyi administration remained focused and resolute. With the support of committed stakeholders, including top government officials and academic leaders such as the then Deputy Chief of Staff, Prof Malachy Okwueze, President of Nsukka Professors, Prof Osy Okanya and others, the foundation of SUMAS, was firmly laid and brought to fruition.

Today, history has vindicated vision and sincerity. By signing into law the establishment of the SUMAS Teaching Hospital, Governor Mbah has not only silenced critics, but has also proven, beyond doubt, his administration’s commitment to quality, accessible, and affordable education and healthcare.

Further confirmation of this progress came recently through a job vacancy advertisement published in The Sun Newspaper of 2 April 2026, indicating that the SUMAS Teaching Hospital is completed and ready for full operation. This is indeed a giant stride and a defining milestone.

With this development, Enugu State now boasts five major tertiary health institutions: the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), ESUT Teaching Hospital (Parklane), and now SUMAS Teaching Hospital (SUMATH), National Orthopedic Hospital Enugu and Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Enugu.

This completion of facilities and subsequent ongoing recruitment of health personnel will significantly enhance healthcare delivery, not only for the people of Enugu State but also for the neighbouring states such as Kogi and Benue.

It is also noteworthy that SUMAS, which was officially unveiled on 18 February 2023, with an initial intake of 789 students, remains a landmark legacy project of the Ugwuanyi administration. As a specialized institution—the first of its kind in the South-East and second in Nigeria—it has rapidly evolved into a centre of academic promise.

The university now boasts of six faculties, 22 departments, and a fully functional medical school supported by a teaching hospital. This positions SUMAS as an institution of both national relevance and international potential.

More importantly, the establishment of SUMAS has eased the burden on the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), where gaining admission into medical programs had long been extremely competitive and difficult, particularly for students from Enugu State.

Beyond academics, the university has become a catalyst for socio-economic transformation.

Host communities have witnessed rapid development, with increased investments in student housing, businesses, and recreational facilities. Employment opportunities have expanded, and local economies have been significantly energized.

With the operationalization of the SUMAS Teaching Hospital, access to quality healthcare has been further decentralized. Residents of Enugu North Senatorial Zone and surrounding communities now have a viable alternative to UNTH and ESUT, bringing critical medical services closer to the people.

Indeed, Governor Mbah has not only complemented the visionary efforts of his predecessor but has also elevated them, turning what skeptics once dismissed into a living, thriving reality.

The story of SUMAS and its Teaching Hospital is not merely about infrastructure; it is a compelling testament to the power of vision, continuity in governance, and purposeful leadership.

It is a reminder that true development is achieved when successive administrations build on existing foundations rather than dismantle them.

History will undoubtedly be kind to both Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for conceiving this bold initiative, and Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah for consolidating and

expanding it into a full-fledged centre of excellence. Together, they have written a remarkable chapter in Enugu State’s development journey, one that will resonate for generations.

As the pages of history continue to unfold, the establishment of the SUMAS Teaching Hospital will stand as a defining moment, where vision triumphed over doubt, truth over falsehood, and leadership over cynicism.

*Ezea writes from Independence Layout, Enugu State