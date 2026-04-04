The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board has officially flagged off the vaccination for intending pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

The Director-General of the Board, Ahmad Umar Labbo, announced that corrective measures and health precautions are being taken to ensure a healthy and smooth Hajj experience for all, from Nigeria through their stay in the Holy Land and back.

He spoke during the launch of the exercise at the grassroots level, emphasising that the vaccination is crucial for boosting immunity and protecting the pilgrims from diseases.

​In his remarks, Abubakar Habib, head of the Board’s medical team, assured that all vaccines are available and will continue to be administered until every pilgrim is covered.

Also speskiy, the Director of Hajj Operations, Muhammad Garba, reiterated the importance of meeting all Saudi Arabian health guidelines.

​The Board expressed gratitude to Governor Umar Namadi for his ongoing support in ensuring a successful Hajj.

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