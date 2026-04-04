The All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured complete dominance of the Gombe State House of Assembly following the defection of the last Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker in the legislature, Yakubu Daniel.

Mr Daniel, who represents Billiri East Constituency, officially joined the APC on Saturday, ending the PDP’s presence in the Assembly and consolidating the ruling party’s hold on legislative affairs in the state.

His defection follows a series of earlier crossovers by opposition lawmakers, including members of the minority leadership, who had previously defected to the APC.

Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, while receiving the lawmaker into the party, described the development as a reflection of growing confidence in the APC-led administration in the state.

He said the ruling party’s expanding influence across the state was driven by public trust in its policies and governance approach, assuring the new entrant of fairness and equal opportunity within the party.

“The APC remains a broad and inclusive platform committed to unity, development, justice and good governance,” the governor said.

Mr Daniel, in his remarks, said his decision to leave the PDP was informed by what he described as the governor’s people-centred leadership style.

He said the administration’s emphasis on transparency, accountability and service delivery across communities influenced his decision to align with the ruling party.

The lawmaker pledged loyalty to the APC and promised to support its growth and consolidation, particularly in his constituency.

He was accompanied to the Government House by the Speaker and other members of the Assembly.

Political observers say the development further strengthens the APC’s position in Gombe ahead of future political contests.