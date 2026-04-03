Governor Dauda Lawal has been honoured with the Outstanding Governor of the Year award by Triangle Media International Magazine.

The International Magazine’s 10th annual lecture and award was held on Thursday at the Grands Hall of King’s College, London, United Kingdom.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the awards honoured public and private sector leaders whose leadership impacts governance and service delivery.

He added that the award lecture, themed “Harnessing the roles of Nigerians in Diaspora for National Development,” brought together stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.

The statement read in parts, “Yesterday, in London, the United Kingdom, Governor Dauda Lawal received the 2026 Face of Africa Leadership Award for Outstanding Governor of the Year.

“The 2026 edition coincides with the 10th anniversary of Triangle International Magazine, which has, over the years, celebrated notable Africans across diverse fields.

“The award recognises the state government, under Governor Lawal’s leadership, for achieving a remarkable milestone in service delivery since his inauguration on 29 May 2023.

“The board of the Triangle International, among other reasons, said that despite inheriting an empty treasury, Governor Dauda Lawal has remained true to the Rescue agenda’s campaign promise: to rescue and rebuild Zamfara.

“The award also reflects the state government’s innovative approach to indirectly curbing insecurity through educational advancement, demonstrated by the declaration of a state of emergency in the educational sector.

“The state government’s swift payment of outstanding N3.4 billion for WAEC and NECO, and the reconstruction and rehabilitation of schools across all 14 Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

“The International magazine finds these initiatives to be strategic interventions toward long-term efforts to make Zamfara State better.”

The colourful event was attended by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and Sahara Group’s GMD, Kola Adesina, among others.