​Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

​The Deputy Governor, Mani Mummuni, announced the move on behalf of the governor in a video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

​In a subsequent statement, the governor’s media aide, Nuhu Anka, confirmed that the decision to join the APC was reached after extensive consultations with political stakeholders and leaders across the state.

According to Mr Anka, the governor’s exit from the PDP was prompted by “prolonged internal crises, leadership disagreements, and unresolved structural challenges” within the party at both the national and state levels.

​”These challenges have continued to create uncertainty and distractions that could hinder effective governance and the delivery of democratic dividends to the people of Zamfara State,” Mr Anka stated.

​The development in Zamfara followed a similar move in Adamawa State, marking a growing trend of “mass exodus” as opposition governors migrate to the ruling APC.

Further updates on this will be provided in subsequent reports.

Bellow is the full statement confirming the defection of Governor Lawal.

The Government and APC family of Zamfara State wish to formally inform the general public of an important political development following extensive consultations with stakeholders, political leaders, elders, and supporters across the state.

After careful consideration, and in the over riding interest of stability, progress, and the sustainable development of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, has decided to formally defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This decision was reached after wide consultations with political stakeholders and supporters, particularly in view of the prolonged internal crisis, leadership disagreements, and unresolved structural challenges within the PDP at both the national and state levels.

These challenges have continued to create uncertainty and distractions that could hinder effective governance and the delivery of democratic dividends to the people of Zamfara State.

The Governor emphasized that his primary responsibility remains the peace, security, and development of Zamfara State.

Consequently, it became necessary to align with a political platform that provides greater unity, stability, and stronger cooperation with the Federal Government for the benefit of the people.

The final deliberation leading to this historic decision was held at the Government House in Gusau under the coordination and leadership of the Deputy Governor, alongside senior government officials and key political stakeholders.

His Excellency expressed deep appreciation to members and supporters of the PDP for their cooperation and support over the years. However, he noted that the present political realities and the unresolved crisis within the party have made it necessary to take this bold step in the interest of good governance and the future of Zamfara State.

By joining the APC, the Governor reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening unity, improving security, accelerating development, and ensuring that Zamfara State benefits fully from stronger collaboration with the Federal Government.

The Government therefore calls on all citizens, political leaders, party supporters, and stakeholders to remain calm, peaceful, and supportive as the state enters this new political phase aimed at promoting unity, stability, and development.

Signed:

Nuhu Salihu Anka

Director General, Media and Communication

Office of the Governor

Government House

Gusau, Zamfara State