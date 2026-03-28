Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda on Saturday evening paid condolence visit to former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, following the demise of Mr El-Rufai’s mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai.

During the visit in Abuja, Governor Radda offered prayers for the repose of Hajiya Umma’s soul and encouraged Mr El-Rufai to find comfort in family support and faith.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the El-Rufai matriarch died on Friday in Egypt where she was receiving treatment in a hospital. Following her passing, Mr El-Rufai was released from detention reportedly on compassionate ground.

Governor Radda expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, describing her as a respected matriarch. He said her death was not only an irreplaceable loss to the El-Rufai family but also to all who were touched by her life of compassion, humility, and service.

“I received with deep sadness the news of the passing of Hajiya Umma El-Rufai. The loss of a mother is irreplaceable, and I extend my condolences to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the entire family during this difficult time,” the Governor stated.

He noted that the late Hajiya Umma El-Rufai lived a life defined by grace, moral strength, and unwavering dedication to the well-being of others, adding that her legacy of kindness, wisdom, and unity will continue to inspire generations.

“She was not only a devoted mother and matriarch but also a woman of rare dignity and compassion, whose life reflected the enduring values of faith, patience, and generosity. Her passing is indeed a great loss,” Governor Radda added.

“In this moment of grief and trial, please be assured of my prayers and solidarity. I stand with you and your family, praying that Almighty Allah grants you the strength and fortitude to bear this painful loss,” he assured Mr El-Rufai.

On behalf of the Government and people of Katsina State, Governor Radda extended condolences to the entire El-Rufai family and all those mourning the late matriarch.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive her shortcomings, accept her righteous deeds, and grant her eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus, while also granting the family the strength to bear the loss.