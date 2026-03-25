The Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, led 10 governors, including the party chairman, to formally welcome Governor Dauda Lawal to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Vice President welcomed the governor, assembly members, cabinet members, and thousands of supporters to the APC during a grand reception on Tuesday at the Trade Fair Complex in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the Vice President arrived at the newly constructed Gusau International Airport.

The statement added that the governors who graced the occasion include those of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Caleb Muftwang (Plateau), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Dikko Radda (Katsina), Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe) and Hope Uzodinma (Imo).

Also in attendance were the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas, the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, ministers, party chieftains, and other dignitaries.

In his speech, the Vice President said the end of insecurity in Nigeria was in sight, as President Tinubu was working hard to ensure that peace is sustained across the country.

He prayed for greater unity, progress, and peaceful coexistence under the Tinubu administration, assuring that the President is doing all he can to secure lives and property across the nation.

“We pray for more unity and progress under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because as our leader is working very hard to ensure the safety of lives and property across Nigeria,” he said.

He said the security challenges in Zamfara State and other troubled states would be addressed, adding that Governor Lawal’s entry into the APC would help achieve that.

Mr Shettima said opposition parties like the ADC, PDP, and others will not thrive in Zamfara State because all major politicians in the state are knitted together.

He expressed full support for Governor Lawal, applauding the people of the state for their support for their governor and the APC.

Also, Chairman of the APC Progressive Governors Forum, Mr Uzodimma, said governors elected on the APC platform were happy to welcome Governor Lawal into their fold.

“It is a win-win situation for Zamfara. APC is a moving train, and we are happy that the State has joined that train. All governors of APC will support Governor Lawal to do more for this State,” he said.

In his speech, Governor Lawal assured party leaders and supporters of his commitment to ensuring fairness and justice for everyone. He also pledged to continue working diligently for the people of Zamfara State.

Three former governors of Zamfara State, including Abdulaziz Yari, Muhammad Bello Matawalle, and Mahmuda Shinkafi, attended the event. They offered their full support and agreed to work with Governor Lawal.