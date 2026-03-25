When Prayers “Fail”

Dr Lilian Yeomans offered a stern comfort: “If I pray about anything and I don’t get an answer, then I know there must be a change. Since God does not change, I know the change must come from me.”

If after decades of fervent prayer, national conditions have worsened, then both the church and the wider society must ask hard questions:

Have we conflated spiritual authority with celebrity? Have we substituted crowds for character and offerings for obedience? Have we prioritized edifices over ethics, and platforms over people? Have we prized unity of convenience over unity of conviction?

In process engineering, we call this root cause analysis: you cannot improve what you refuse to investigate. Scripture’s parallel is blunt: “If I regard iniquity in my heart, the Lord will not hear me” (Psalm 66:18). National transformation is spiritual and moral before it is structural and economic. Righteousness does not cancel policy; it guides policy, compels accountability, and demands equity.

The Spiritual Foundations of a Just Society

It is tempting to look for quick fixes, new elections, new alliances, new slogans. But nations do not rise on slogans; they rise on justice, accountability, fairness, and equity, values that undergird strong institutions and a culture of law. These were the values that helped Germany rebuild after 1945; they are the values that can help any nation heal. The deeper foundation is biblical: “Righteousness exalts a nation” (Proverbs 14:34). Up

The gospel, preached “in spirit and in truth,” does not function as a poverty‑eradication scheme or a prosperity club. It is a call to holiness and neighbor-love, to sacrificial service and courageous truth. When the message is pure, the vessels are humble, and the mission is people, not prestige, prayers gain traction, light pierces darkness, and leaders emerge who fear God and honor people.

Ten Practical Commitments for Faith Leaders and Communities

To move from lament to reformation, churches and faith communities can commit, publicly and measurably, to the following non-partisan, civic-minded actions:

Integrity Audits:

Conduct annual, independent financial and governance audits in churches and faith-based ministries. Publish summaries. Model the accountability we preach.

Civic Formation (Non‑Partisan):

Offer courses on constitution, citizens’ rights, duties, media literacy, and peaceful participation in public life. Teach congregants to evaluate candidates by character, competence, and policies, not cash or charisma.

Protection of the Vulnerable:

Establish legal aid, counseling, and shelter networks for victims of violence, exploitation, and trafficking. Partner with reputable NGOs and interfaith allies.

Youth Opportunity Pipelines:

Build apprenticeship, mentorship, and entrepreneurship tracks in partnership with ethical businesses. Hope for the nation grows where youth see a future.

Peacebuilding & Interfaith Collaboration:

Sponsor joint projects across Christian, Muslim, and traditional communities focused on shared local needs, clean water, clinics, schools. Trust is built through service.

Data‑Driven Social Ministry:

Map local needs (malnutrition, out‑of‑school children, drug use, unemployment) and align church programs to measurable outcomes, with transparent reporting.

Ethical Pulpit Standards:

Adopt clear policies: no partisan endorsements, no campaign funds received on church platforms, and no quid‑pro‑quo arrangements with officeholders.

Whistleblower Protections:

Create safe, confidential channels for reporting abuse, corruption, or misconduct within religious institutions. Publicly support whistleblowers against retaliation.

Truth‑Telling and Nonviolence:

Speak truth to power, consistently, factually, and peacefully. Reject calls to violence or extra‑legal actions; insist on due process and the rule of law.

Unity in Essentials, Liberty in Non‑Essentials, Charity in All Things:

Let love, humility, and shared mission overcome ego, rivalry, and empire‑building. Where love grows, faith works (Galatians 5:6).

These commitments are not exhaustive; they are a starting line. They turn prayer into public discipleship and transform pious aspiration into civic good.

Paths Forward: Lawful Reform, Deep Renewal

Talk of national transformation often fixates on dramatic outcomes, “revolution,” “breakup,” “strongman,” “instant turnaround.” But sustainable renewal proceeds by clean hands and patient institution‑building: strengthening electoral systems and courts; protecting a free press; professionalizing security services under civilian oversight; decentralizing where beneficial; and rewarding merit in civil service.

The church’s distinctive contribution is not to pick winners; it is to raise truth‑tellers, to insist on fairness, to care for the least, and to demand that public office be a public trust. When moral authority is restored, the nation’s moral imagination expands, and then reform becomes not just possible, but durable.

Repentance, Unity, and the Return of Power

If the Nigerian church will wake up, sit up, clean up, and unite, from the most visible national leaders to the smallest local fellowship, spiritual power will return with moral clarity. Petty competition over cathedrals and crowds will fade before the urgency of people’s pain. The seduction of occult shortcuts and prosperity at any cost will lose its grip. Love will grow, and because “faith works by love,” our intercession will carry fresh authority.

At that point, God’s intervention is not forced by our fasting; it is invited by our alignment. And the outcomes will be unmistakable: renewed consciences, credible leadership, ethical governance, and policies that finally work because they rest on righteousness.

“Righteousness and justice are the foundation of your throne; mercy and truth go before Your face.” — Psalm 89:14 (NKJV)

A Final Word: Light and Life

The only hope for a dying nation is life. The only answer to deepening darkness is light. Neither life nor light originates in political power or financial cunning. They are entrusted to the carriers of life and the bearers of light, the people of God who embody truth, mercy, and justice. When faith communities return to God in sincerity, seeking people over platforms, substance over spectacle, integrity over influence, the moral atmosphere of a nation can change.

Nigeria is not beyond hope. But hope demands more than words. It asks for repentance without excuses, courage without hatred, unity without uniformity, and prayer joined to principled action. Then, whether through gradual reform or decisive legal breakthroughs, a new chapter can begin, without violence, without vengeance, and without fear.

“Arise, shine; for your light has come! And the glory of the Lord is risen upon you.” — Isaiah 60:1 (NKJV)

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]. You can connect with him on: YouTube: @VoiceoftheWatchmen, TikTok: @drayoakerele, Instagram: @drayoakerele, Facebook: @Ayo Akerele