Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has cited the ongoing legal dispute and crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the primary reason for his defection from the party.

Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mani Mummuni, announced the formal defection on Monday after a stakeholders’ meeting at the government house in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a necessary step for the greater good.

The statement noted that joining the All Progressives Congress was a decision made by the stakeholders in Zamfara State amidst ongoing legal challenges faced by the People’s Democratic Party.

The statement read in parts, “Yesterday, Governor Dauda Lawal has officially decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC), a decision reached and endorsed by all relevant stakeholders in Zamfara State.

“Governor Dauda Lawal has demonstrated a strong commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party. He has worked diligently to facilitate reconciliation among the party’s factions, ensuring it remains unified and can field candidates for upcoming elections.

“Efforts to achieve peace, reconciliation, and out-of-court settlements have proven difficult, leading to a series of legal battles that may have future implications, particularly for leaders contesting elections in 2027.

“Governor Lawal was the last man standing in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who stood firm until the very end, which was marked by yesterday’s Appeal Court judgment.

“He was the only governor seeking a second term who chose to stay, hoping that the party leaders would demonstrate decorum and take appropriate action.

“In a recent series of meetings that lasted for weeks, Governor Lawal had informed stakeholders that he acknowledged their request to transition to the APC, but he would decide after the Appeal Court judgment.

“The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday dismissed an appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the October 31 judgment by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising the outcome of the national convention which held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16.

“The appellate judgment ended Governor Dauda Lawal’s stay in the People’s Democratic Party, prioritising the interests of Zamfara State. He joined the All Progressives Congress to sustain the Zamfara Rescue and Rebuild mission.”