The Zamfara State Government has on Saturday, inaugurated a committee to welcome the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima who is scheduled to visit the state on Tuesday March 24, 2026.

Mr Shettima is expected to formally receive Governor Dauda Lawal into the All Progressive Congress (APC) in a grand occasion.

The committee chaired by the Deputy Governor, Mani Mummuni comprises stakeholders from Governor Lawal’s camp and existing APC members who will work together to ensure the success of the event.

The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, highlighted that the committee also aims to foster party unity, accommodate everyone and facilitate seamless integration process ahead of Governor Lawal’s formal induction into the APC.

Inaugurating the committee, the Deputy Governor, Mr Mani Mummuni urged the members of the committee to work with utmost sincerity to deliver the assignment.

He added that Governor Lawal as a leader of the party is committed to ensuring that every member is treated fairly.

In his remarks, the State APC Chairman, Tukur Umar Danfulani urged the party supporters to work in unison and accept the new development in good faith, adding that Zamfara State has now become a single progressive family.

Following Governor Lawal’s recent defection to the APC, the party has recorded about 210,539 new members as of 3:30pm on March 21, demonstrating the governor’s strong grassroots influence in the state.

This brings the total APC membership to 308,539 when added to the 97,710 already registered before Governor Lawal joined the party.