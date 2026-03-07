The Enugu State Government, in line with its commitment to structured urban development and regulatory compliance, has approved a 90-day grace period for property owners without building approvals to regularise their properties and align with the state’s planning regulations.

An Enugu State Government public announcement issued by Chiwetalu Nwatu, Managing Director, Enugu State Geographic Information System (ENGIS) on Friday, 6 March stated that “owners of existing buildings without approved building plans are hereby granted 90 days to regularise their properties.”

The state government instructed property owners without approved plans to submit as-built drawings for approval. The government further directed property owners without existing drawings to engage certified architects to prepare as-built plans reflecting their current structures.

The government clarified that apart from planning approvals within Enugu East, Enugu North, and Enugu South LGAs, which should be submitted to the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, all other submissions should be made through the affected Town Planning Authority.

It added that “this window provides an opportunity for property owners to secure proper approvals and avoid future sanctions”.

Mandatory Compliance Going Forward

Concerning mandatory compliance moving forward, the state government reminded property developers, builders, and the general public that no building plan approval will henceforth be granted without a registered land title. It pointed out that acceptable title documents include a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) or a Registered Deed of Assignment.

The announcement further notified property owners that “no construction should commence without both a valid land title and an approved building plan issued by the appropriate Enugu State Government Authority (ECTDA or the designated Town Planning Authority).”

Notice to Holders of Power of Attorney

The state government advised individuals and corporate bodies holding land under Power of Attorney arrangements to regularise their documentation by registering proper title instruments with the Enugu State Geographic Information System (ENGIS) to ensure eligibility for approvals and full legal protection.

“The Enugu State Government remains committed to building a transparent, secure, and technology-driven land management system that protects genuine property owners and supports planned urban growth.

“This public statement supercedes any other previous statement on the subject matter,” the government emphasised.