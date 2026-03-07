The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has called on Muslims to allow the spirit of Ramadan reflect in their daily lives by demonstrating compassion, generosity, and service to humanity.

Governor Abiodun made the call during the Ramadan Special Iftar organised by the Ogun State Government with the theme, “An Islamic Path to Societal Re-orientation,” held at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, at the weekend.

The governor urged Muslims in the state to support the poor, uplift the vulnerable, and extend kindness to people around them, noting that communities become stronger and more peaceful when citizens show care for one another.

He described Ramadan as more than a religious observance, saying it is a sacred period that nurtures discipline, compassion, and moral character.

Governor Abiodun commended Muslim clerics for their guidance and leadership, which he said continues to provide moral direction for communities while strengthening the spiritual foundations of society.

According to him, their teachings and counsel have played a vital role in promoting peace, stability, and socio-economic harmony.

“Your insights have reminded us that the renewal of society must begin with the renewal of our values, our character, and our commitment to justice, compassion, and integrity.

“We are confident that the ideas shared today will continue to guide and enrich our collective efforts towards building a more principled and responsible society,” he said.

The governor described the theme of the lecture as timely and relevant, noting that societies across the world are facing moral and social challenges that require renewed commitment to ethical values.

He identified dishonesty, intolerance, erosion of family values, and declining civic responsibilities as issues that demand collective reflection and action.

Mr Abiodun added that religious leaders play a crucial role in shaping societal values through sermons, teachings, and spiritual guidance, as they help nurture the moral consciousness of communities.

“I once again commend our Imams and Islamic scholars for their continued efforts in promoting peace, tolerance, and unity.

“Ogun State has long been known for its tradition of religious harmony. Muslims, Christians, and people of other faiths have lived together peacefully for generations,” he said.

The governor also acknowledged the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that his public life reflects respect for faith, compassion, and service to humanity.

According to him, the president has consistently demonstrated that true leadership embraces both spiritual values and national responsibility.

He said the president’s commitment to justice, fairness, tolerance, and inclusiveness continues to inspire many Nigerians, adding that he remains steadfast in guiding the nation towards stability, growth, and shared prosperity.

Governor Abiodun further noted that Ramadan goes beyond abstaining from food and drink between dawn and sunset, describing it as a period of spiritual purification and self-discipline.

He emphasised that charity occupies a central place during the holy month and that his administration recognises the importance of people-centred governance.

According to him, leadership must not be focused solely on infrastructure and economic growth, but must also prioritise the welfare of citizens.

He stated that government has the responsibility to design policies and programmes that support the vulnerable and strengthen communities, noting that this commitment is reflected in his administration’s Building Our Future Together agenda, which prioritises social welfare, youth empowerment, economic growth, and inclusive development.

Delivering a lecture titled “An Islamic Path to Societal Re-orientation,” Professor Is-haq Oloyede lamented that many parents are gradually abandoning their responsibilities by outsourcing parenting.

He observed that some Nigerian universities have increasingly become “asylums” due to the failure of some parents to instill discipline and moral values in their children.

Professor Oloyede urged Nigerians not to remain silent when they observe behaviours among younger generations that contradict cultural values, especially respect for elders.

The JAMB Registrar noted that rebuilding the nation’s educational culture, investing more in education, strengthening family ties, and ensuring good governance are essential steps toward achieving societal re-orientation.