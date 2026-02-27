Investment banking powerhouse CFG Africa has concluded a high-level national engagement tour designed to re-anchor investor expectations for 2026. Launching a ₦1 Billion Ethical Fund.

A Sharia-compliant vehicle designed to provide a “low-risk anchor” in a volatile market. The launch, which headlined a two-city strategic forum in Lagos and Abuja, comes as financial experts advocate for a shift toward asset-backed investments to stabilize the economy.

The tour followed a deliberate two-stage trajectory: beginning with a broad macroeconomic forecast in Lagos last November 2025, before moving to a specialized technical dialogue on Non-Interest Finance in Abuja this February, 2026.



The Lagos Outlook: Challenging the High-Interest Regime

In November, the tour opened at The Wheatbaker, Lagos, with the theme “2026 in Focus: Opportunities for Growth.”Unlike the subsequent Abuja event, the Lagos forum was a high-level interrogation of Nigeria’s broader monetary and fiscal alignment.

Monetary Policy and the Real Sector

Speaking at the Lagos leg of the forum at The Wheatbaker, Prof Bongo Adi of the Lagos Business School (LBS) challenged the current high-interest-rate environment. Delivering a keynote on monetary adjustment, Prof Adi argued that the manufacturing sector—a critical engine for employment—remains stifled by the high cost of borrowing.

“The manufacturing sector would rebound significantly if interest rates come down,” Adi noted, calling for a strategic downward review of the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR). He emphasized that ethical, non-interest financing provides a viable alternative for sustainable industrial growth without the burden of compound interest.

The ₦1bn CFG Ethical Fund

The CFG Ethical Fund recently greenlit by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with a minimum entry point of N10,000 in the fund is positioned as a retail friendly vehicle for income generation.

According to the fund’s prospectus, 70% to 85% of assets will be deployed into high-quality Sukuk (ethical bonds).

“Asset-backed financing is the ultimate hedge against market volatility,” said Zarah Salman, Non-Interest Lead at CFG Africa. “By tying investments to tangible assets rather than speculative paper, we are offering a shield against the fluctuations currently defining the global market.”

Market Hunger: The Sukuk Factor

Following the macro-discussions in Lagos, the tour transitioned to Abuja for a specialized deep dive into the Non-Interest Market. This session served as the technical launchpad for the CFG Ethical Fund and focused on the mechanics of Sharia-compliant investing.

In Abuja, the dialogue shifted toward infrastructure and liquidity. Dr Basheer Oshodi, CEO of TrustArthur, highlighted the massive 735% oversubscription of recent Sukuk issuances as evidence of an “underserved market.” He urged the federal government and private entities to increase the frequency of issuances to quarterly intervals to fund critical national infrastructure.

Addressing common misconceptions about profitability, Dr. Ameenah Adebayo-Shittu, Group Head of Compliance at LOTUS Bank, provided data showing that Sharia-compliant US equity funds delivered returns between 14% and 16% in 2025.

“While all Shariah investments are ethical, they are distinguished by the strict prohibition of riba (interest),” she explained. “This does not mean lower returns; rather, it means returns generated through transparent, risk-sharing commerce.”

Strategic Positioning

The Group Managing Director of CFG Africa, Babajide Lawani, alongside Deputy Managing Director Kunle Adeoba, reiterated the firm’s “safety before profit” philosophy. The group—which operates through CFG Asset Management, CFG Maynard, and CFG Africa Trustees—aims to provide an integrated ecosystem for investors navigating the 2026 fiscal year.

As the Nigerian investment landscape faces continued pressure, the consensus among the Abuja and Lagos panelists was clear: the transition toward non-interest, asset-backed instruments is no longer a niche preference but a sophisticated strategy for long-term economic resilience.

Subscription details and the full fund prospectus are available here.