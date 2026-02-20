Enugu State Governor, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and affected communities following the death of 11 persons in a recent tree incident in the state.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday at Awhum Village/Market Square in Udi LGA of the state where a large iroko tree fell on two vehicles, claiming eleven lives and injuring others.

In a post on his X handle @PNMbah on Thursday, the governor prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the victims. Here is his message:

“I received with a deep sense of grief the news of the tragic incident at Awhum Village/Market Square in Udi LGA of Enugu State on Wednesday, where a large tree fell on two vehicles, claiming eleven lives.

“Preliminary reports by the Police indicate that the vehicles were conveying passengers from Old Park, Enugu, to Awhum and Okpatu when the disaster occurred due to strong winds amid a heavy downpour.

“This is a deeply painful loss. On behalf of the Government and good people of Enugu State, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and affected communities and pray for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed. Amen.”