Commercial cargo flight operations are set to commence at Gateway International Airport in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, marking a major milestone in the state’s aviation and economic development drive.

The development builds on the airport’s earlier achievement, as passenger flights officially began on 7 October 2025, opening the facility to travellers across Nigeria.

With the introduction of cargo services, the airport is expected to become a strategic logistics hub, supporting the movement of goods within Nigeria and to international markets, strengthening trade flows, regional connectivity, and supply chains. Speaking after a meeting with Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, the Chairman of Sifax Group and its aviation partner SAHCO Plc, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, described the development as historic.

“We are bringing chartered flights to Iperu, and I have not seen any domestic airport in Nigeria that meets this standard. The infrastructure here is exceptional for cargo operations,” he said, noting that the airport would support increased imports while boosting exports, particularly agricultural produce from Ogun State and the wider Southwest region.

He added that the airport would serve as a major platform for agribusiness, manufacturing logistics, and international trade, urging investors to take advantage of Ogun State’s business-friendly environment.

The Managing Director of Allied Air, Captain Val Tongo, said his team was impressed by the level of infrastructure and was exploring the establishment of a cargo flight training school at the facility.

“Many states operate cargo airports, but Ogun State is clearly ahead, especially with its proximity to Lagos. What matters is not just building infrastructure but making it functional and economically viable,” he said.

Also speaking, the CEO of Air Atlantic, Mr King, commended the quality of infrastructure and expressed readiness to partner with the Ogun State Government in cargo handling operations.

“I am very impressed with what I saw at the airport and ready to partner with Ogun State Government in cargo handling. We operate cargo flights to Nigeria and other West African countries and are prepared to make Ogun a centre of cargo business in Nigeria,” he stated.

Stakeholders projected that the commencement of cargo operations would create thousands of direct and indirect jobs across aviation services, warehousing, trucking, cold-chain logistics, packaging, and export processing. The airport is also expected to boost agricultural exports, reduce post-harvest losses, attract manufacturing firms, and increase government revenue through airport services and allied businesses.

With its strategic location near Lagos and growing infrastructure, Gateway International Airport is poised to transform Iperu into a major regional logistics centre while easing pressure on existing cargo routes across Nigeria.