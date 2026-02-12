Abeokuta, Ogun State — Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday praised the economic reforms initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing them as bold decisions that rescued Nigeria from economic collapse and set the nation on the path of sustainable growth.

Mr Abiodun spoke at the expanded stakeholders strategic meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Abeokuta, where party leaders across the state unanimously endorsed President Tinubu for another term in office.

Commending the president’s leadership, the governor said Mr Tinubu demonstrated courage and clarity by confronting long-standing economic distortions, particularly the removal of fuel and foreign exchange subsidies.

“At a time when the economy had severely nosedived, our president rose with courage, conviction and clarity to take hard but necessary decisions aimed at repositioning Nigeria for sustainable development,” Abiodun said.

The governor recalled comments recently made by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, who described Mr Tinubu’s reforms as the greatest enabler of Nigeria’s economic recovery.

“Many of us thought fuel subsidy was the worst burden, but in reality, the foreign exchange subsidy — the multiple exchange rate system — was the bigger monster. On May 29, 2023, Mr President removed both, and that marked the beginning of genuine reforms,” he said.

According to Mr Abiodun, the impact of the reforms is already evident, citing improved fuel availability, declining inflation, a stabilising naira, renewed investor confidence and foreign reserves now standing at about $45 billion.

He also highlighted major infrastructure projects initiated by the president, including the 700-kilometre coastal highway and the 1,000-kilometre Sokoto–Badagry superhighway, noting that Nigeria is once again attracting investors.

“Foreign flights are now full of investors coming into the country. In Ogun State today, you cannot move 100 metres without seeing a new factory,” he said, adding that the World Bank recently rated Nigeria as a benchmark for economic recovery.

Speaking on party unity, Governor Abiodun expressed satisfaction with the turnout at the strategy meeting, describing it as a demonstration of the APC’s strength, cohesion and relevance.

“The strength of the APC has always been anchored on unity and fairness. A united APC is an unbeatable APC,” he said, urging leaders to continue closing ranks.

The governor also announced plans by his administration to build a befitting APC secretariat in the state within six months. Reflecting on his administration’s achievements, Mr Abiodun listed major strides in infrastructure, housing, healthcare, job creation, youth and women empowerment, noting that over 7,000 housing units and several primary healthcare centres have been delivered across the state.

“Only yesterday, NNPCL commenced commercial oil drilling in Ogun Waterside. Our GDP now stands at ₦17 trillion. These achievements are not accidental; they are products of careful planning and vision,” he said. He added that Ogun State is now ranked among Nigeria’s top-performing states and is often compared only with Lagos in terms of economic growth and development.

Governor Abiodun further pledged to ensure a smooth and transparent transition to a successor when his tenure ends, while again commending President Tinubu for his consistent support for Ogun State.

“There is nothing I have asked of Mr President for Ogun State that he has not approved,” he said, disclosing that plans are underway to establish the largest dairy and cattle ranch in Ipokia Local Government Area and Yewa South through federal support.

Describing the endorsement of Tinubu as both strategic and deserved, Abiodun said extending the president’s mandate would allow ongoing reforms to be consolidated and sustained through 2031.

The meeting was attended by serving and former senators, members of the House of Representatives, the Ogun State Executive Council, party leaders from the National Working Committee, council chairmen, ward executives, former commissioners, liaison officers and other APC stalwarts across the state.