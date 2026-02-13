Pastor David Ibiyeomie, founder/presiding pastor of Salvation Ministries, is in the news again, and this time for his unapologetic show of opulence.

Recently, an analysis of the preacher’s wristwatch collections and their estimated value in Naira trended on the internet.

According to the curated collection, the pastor has been seen wearing timepieces valued at between N20 million and N140 million.

Among the watches in his collection is a Frank Muller Master Square valued at N20m. He has also been seen wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore (N3a 0m), Rolex Day Date 40 (N69m), an Altiplano Ultimate (N76m), a diamond-encrusted Rolex Day Date 40 Oyster (N143m), among others.

Trending sermon

However, in a trending sermon, the preacher has revealed that the collection circulating online barely scratches the surface.

In what many have come to describe as braggadocious evangelism, Pastor Ibiyeomie said that someone once gifted him with a collection of watches valued at $2m.

“A young man gave me watches worth two million dollars.

He loves watching a lot. So he buys watches worth millions of dollars,” he explained.

According to him, the young man approached him and said that God spoke to him, instructing him to carry the watches and give them to his pastor.

“And he said the thing that humbled him was when he came with the watch and said he wants to make a sacrifice, I said for God. He said, “Pastor, it’s a sacrifice. How can I ask him if it’s for God?” He said no, God told me you, not God. He said what shocked him was that I didn’t thank him. I say hope it’s not for God?

“He said no God told me to give them to you. I’ve not even worn half of them. The ones that they show are just small. Suppose you see some of the other ones I have. Those who are short of that wing are wasting time. I have watches. This guy gave me expensive watches. If they see those, they will just faint,” the cleric said.

Reactions

Meanwhile, reactions have continued to trail the preacher’s sermon on wristwatches.

While some believe that, by virtue of his calling, he deserves to wear the best apparel, others think he is cleaning out his church members, with some even doubting that any such donor exists.

I don’t hate David Ibiyeomie I can visit his church if I want I’m just not a believer honestly I like his mann he said he is solving problem that’s it o #Chisom — NoCap🧢 (@Pauloofficialx) February 13, 2026

Pastor Ibiyeomie said his watch collection is worth over $2 Million… A pastor not a musician — Walter Ude (@Udewalter_) February 13, 2026

I thought we all agreed that the easiest way to become rich is to provide a product or service that reaches millions of people per time. Pastors are doing just that: they sell hope and provide spiritual guidance to a large number of people. In turn, they get rewarded. I may… — Davidie 🥇🏅 (@Lifeofdavie_) February 13, 2026

And half of your members are hungry. Why not sell it and help a life, man, or tell the man to give it away to less privileged members if you are truly practicing your teachings? But no, here you are bragging. — stanley (@urfavoritesclip) February 13, 2026

Wetin concern God with watch again funny enough no own of watch of 2m$ in Africa more for Nigeria .You too dey lie pastor preach about the word of God to enlightening people in this situation wetin concern us with your so called 2m$ watch rest . — Oluwatimz (@Oluwatimz288857) February 13, 2026