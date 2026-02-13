Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has said that he is positioning the state as Northern Nigeria’s industrial hub by supporting local manufacturing clusters, digitalizing enterprises and supporting innovators. The governor who stated this at the 47th Kaduna International Trade Fair on Thursday, noted that ‘’economic transformation cannot be imported.’’

Represented by the Commissioner of Business, Innovation and Technology, Mrs Patience Fakai, Governor Sani argued that ‘’economic transformation must be built from within.’’

He commended the theme of this year’s Trade Fair, which is “From Reforms to Results: Economic Transformation Through Sustained Local Content Development,” as being relevant.

‘’By empowering our farmers, supporting our manufacturers, digitizing our enterprises, and enabling our innovators. Kaduna State is strategically positioned as Northern Nigeria’s industrial,’’ he added.

Governor Sani said that remodeling of the Panteka market, promoting agro-processing and value addition as well as expanding digital innovation hubs and tech ecosystems are part of the efforts.

The governor also mentioned the procurement policies that prioritise local businesses, and facilitating access to finance for MSMEs and startups, as part of his administration’s economic transformation.

Explaining what local content development means, he argued that it is ‘’ ensuring that Kaduna talent, Kaduna resources, and Kaduna enterprises are central to Kaduna’s growth story.’’ According to him, innovation is the bridge between reform and tangible economic results, adding that Kaduna State is advancing digital skills development for youth and women.

The governor said that Kaduna State is not only open for business but ready for the future because it is ‘’ building an ecosystem where creativity meets capital, where ideas become enterprises, and where innovation drives productivity.’’ He stressed that the Kaduna International Trade Fair remains one of the most important economic platforms in West Africa as ‘’it provides an opportunity to showcase indigenous products and services.

Governor Sani said that the Fair also strengthens trade relationships, attracts domestic and foreign investment while promoting inter-state and regional collaboration. He called on investors to partner with Kaduna State because it “encourages entrepreneurs to expand boldly.”

He remarked further: “We challenge our youth to innovate relentlessly. And we assure development partners that Kaduna remains a credible and reliable partner. Our local content strategy ensures that growth is not concentrated in a few sectors but spreads across agriculture, manufacturing, services, creative industries, and digital technology.

‘’When local businesses thrive, communities prosper. When innovation expands, opportunities multiply. When partnerships deepen, transformation accelerates,’’ he added