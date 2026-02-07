Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where he briefed him on recent security developments and key infrastructural priorities in the state.

The meeting, held on Friday, focused on issues of strategic importance to Kaduna State, particularly security, infrastructure, and broader developmental initiatives aimed at achieving lasting stability and shared prosperity.

Governor Sani informed the president of the safe return of worshippers abducted from churches in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area, on 18 January 2026. He said the successful rescue of all the victims was the result of painstaking, intelligence-driven operations carried out through close collaboration between state and federal security agencies.

According to the governor, the operation underscored the importance of coordinated leadership, institutional synergy, and the professionalism of Nigeria’s security architecture when guided by clear objectives and firm resolve.

Governor Sani also expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for what he described as the president’s “ceaseless personal calls” during the two weeks the abducted worshippers were held captive, noting that the outreach provided reassurance and comfort to the affected families and the wider Kaduna community.

Beyond security matters, the two leaders reviewed critical developmental and infrastructural projects in Kaduna State. Of particular importance, the governor said, was the commencement of the long-awaited Birnin Gwari road project, which he described as a transformative intervention capable of improving security, stimulating economic activities, and restoring connectivity to previously isolated communities.

The meeting also underscored the urgency of rehabilitating other major road networks, including the Kaduna Eastern Bypass, the Jere–Kwoi–Kafanchan road, and the Zaria–Pambegua–Saminaka road, all considered vital for regional mobility and economic integration.

Governor Sani conveyed his appreciation to the president for the Federal Government’s continued support for Kaduna State, while also commending the dedication and sacrifice of security personnel whose efforts ensured the safe return of the abducted worshippers.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustained collaboration with the Federal Government to deliver durable security, inclusive infrastructure, and meaningful development for the people of Kaduna State.