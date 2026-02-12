The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, unveiled a technology-driven strategy to end the persistent vandalism of streetlights across Abuja.

Mr Wike said new streetlight contracts awarded to construction firms, including China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and China Geo-engineering Corporation (CGC), now include advanced security features and a centralised monitoring system designed to protect public infrastructure from criminal damage.

He spoke in Abuja after inspecting several ongoing infrastructure projects across the territory.

The minister said the new approach would rely on technology rather than deploying security personnel to guard each installation.

According to him, the contracts provide for “advanced security features and a centralised situation room for real-time monitoring,” a move he said would make the lighting system more resilient.

He noted that CCECC has nearly completed the installation of streetlights along Airport Road, adding that the technology-driven system would eliminate the need for a physical police presence at every pole.

Persistent infrastructure problem

Streetlight vandalism has been a recurring challenge in parts of Nigeria’s capital city, often leading to darkness along major roads and raising safety concerns among residents.

In 2025, the FCT Police Command announced multiple arrests linked to the theft of streetlight cables, poles and other electrical components across districts such as Wuse, Mabushi, Garki and Kabusa.

They confirmed the arrest of about 50 suspects during coordinated raids targeting the theft of manhole covers and streetlight installations.

The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) also disclosed that at least 16 suspected streetlight vandals were arrested in joint operations involving security operatives and local vigilante groups.

Road projects near completion

During the inspection tour, the minister also provided updates on major road projects aimed at improving connectivity within the capital.

He said the Wuse-to-Central Business District link road, being handled by Levante Construction, is expected to be completed by June.

The access road to the Mabushi Bus Terminal, constructed by Setraco, is also nearing completion and is expected to be inaugurated during the third anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Other projects inspected include Arterial Road N1 linking Wuye District to Ring Road 2, scheduled for completion by year-end, and the 17-kilometre Dei-Dei/Karmo road corridor connecting several densely populated communities to the Life Camp axis.

“You can attest to the fact that we have really opened up the Federal Capital Territory. There are so many projects that touch the lives of the people and improve the economic activities of the areas,” he said.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to delivering infrastructure that improves safety, mobility and economic activity across the FCT.