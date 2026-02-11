The attention of the management of the University of Abuja has been drawn to a recent online media report alleging diversion of NELFUND loans meant for students by the University management.

The University categorically states that these claims are false, misleading, and mischievous, as the report lacks any evidence to identify how or where the funds were supposedly diverted.

Since the disbursement of NELFUND loan to the University, management has ensured that all eligible beneficiaries were reimbursed, provided they duly applied.

Before the receipt of the NELFUND loan of ₦256,142,500 on 29 January 2026 for 2,245 beneficiaries in the University, some students had already paid their fees out of concern that they might lose the academic session. These students were subsequently advised to submit applications for reimbursement, and their cases are currently being processed.

It is important to note that disbursement of the NELFUND loan is processed only upon student application.

Contrary to the claims made by the online medium, no funds have been diverted, hoarded, misused or used to generate interest, and no student has been shortchanged. All unclaimed funds arising from students who have not requested disbursement are securely held in designated accounts and will be promptly released once the appropriate applications are submitted and duly processed.

Since assuming office in December 2025, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi, has served with integrity, employing a student- and staff-centred approach that ensures the interests of students are protected at all times.

He has handled all NELFUND disbursements with full transparency, in strict accordance with NELFUND regulations, reflecting his personal integrity and dedication to the University.

The University calls on all stakeholders and the public to rely on verified facts and disregard this report, which is clearly intended to mislead, cause unnecessary alarm, and malign the hard-earned reputation of the University’s leadership and management team.