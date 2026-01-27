Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has begun a statewide engagement with the stakeholders of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The stakeholder meeting commenced on Tuesday at the Rescue Hall in the Government House, Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the stakeholder engagement is a regular gathering aimed at strategising and discussing issues concerning the party and the state as a whole. The statement added that the first series of meetings started with stakeholders from Gummi and Maru Local Government Areas.

“The engagement provides a platform where the Governor discusses important political issues impacting the party and the state. In the coming weeks, Governor Lawal will host PDP stakeholders from all 14 local government areas of Zamfara State.

“During the meeting, Governor Lawal listens to stakeholders’ concerns, advice, and critical evaluation of the situation in their respective communities.

“Such stakeholder engagement demonstrates that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains a strong and influential force across the state,” the spokesperson explained.