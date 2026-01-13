The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has commenced the electronic registration and re-registration of members as part of a strategic mobilisation drive to expand the party’s base, strengthen internal cohesion, and prepare the party for future political engagements.

Flagging off the exercise on Tuesday, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, described the initiative as a major opportunity for party members and supporters across the state to deepen their commitment to the APC, which he reaffirmed as the largest and most successful political party in Africa.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the Governor said the e-registration exercise would open the door for new members to proudly join the “winning party,” while also providing a credible, transparent, and technology-driven membership database.

According to him, the electronic process will eliminate manipulation and fraudulent practices, enhance accuracy, and ensure efficient data management in line with global best practices in political party organisation.

Governor Abiodun called on party leaders, stakeholders, and members at all levels to fully mobilise supporters across the state and ensure mass participation in the exercise.

“This is a collective responsibility. Our leaders, ward executives, and field officers must work together to deliver a seamless, inclusive, and hitch-free registration process. The era of fake or inflated membership figures is over,” the governor said.

In his remarks, the State Chairman of APC, Yemi Sanusi, urged party faithful to see the exercise as a unifying and strengthening process rather than a personal or transactional venture.

“This registration is not about personal gain; it is about consolidating our strength as a party and positioning APC for continued leadership and electoral success,” he said.

Mr Sanusi called on party leaders across the 236 wards of the state to provide full support for the exercise and assured members that the party leadership would deploy additional registration centres and operators where necessary to accommodate all prospective members within the limited time available. He stressed that no genuine supporter or intending member of the APC should be excluded from the process.

The flag-off ceremony also featured the electronic registration of key party leaders, including the Deputy Governor, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Oludaisi Elemide, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Toyin Taiwo, underscoring the leadership’s commitment to the exercise.

Party members and supporters are therefore encouraged to participate actively and mobilise others to do same, as the APC continues to build a stronger, more inclusive, and forward-looking political family in Ogun State.