Katsina State Governor and Chairman of the Northwest Governors’ Forum, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on his 63rd birthday. Governor Radda described Mr Yusuf as a humble, modest, and disciplined public servant whose integrity, simplicity, and commitment to public service have continued to shape governance and development in Kano State.

“Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is a leader of simplicity and courage. His people-focused style of leadership, compassion for the less privileged, and commitment to rebuilding public institutions clearly stand him out in the politics of our region and Nigeria,” Mr Radda said. He noted that Mr Yusuf has shown strong commitment to urban renewal, construction of road networks, and reviving of critical public infrastructure across Kano State.

“The urban renewal projects, bridges, township roads and local government road initiatives under Governor Yusuf are practical testimonies of a leader devoted to development. His attention to public schools and the welfare of teachers reflects a clear understanding that education is the ladder to opportunity,” Mr Radda added.

Mr Radda also commended the remarkable improvement in the performance of Kano students in NECO examinations following Mr Yusuf’s declaration of a state of emergency in the education sector. He praised Mr Yusuf’s humility in leadership, recalling his earlier years of service, particularly his experience as Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, which he said has prepared him for the present responsibilities of leading Kano State.

He further lauded his calm temperament and maturity in handling governance issues, describing him as a bridge-builder who values peace, dialogue, and stability in the North.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Katsina State, I pray to Almighty Allah to grant Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf long life, sound health, and greater wisdom as he continues to serve the people of Kano State and Nigeria,” Governor Radda prayed.