The Jigawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (JSPHCDA), in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), has destroyed 5,520 cartons of expired noodles in Dutse.

The noodles, which were intended as incentives for the National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs) campaign, were disposed of through controlled burning on Wednesday.

The noodles were part of incentives to boost participation in polio and routine immunisation campaigns.

The State Cold Chain Officer, Yusuf Inuwa, explained that the products were originally supplied by the WHO to support the immunisation exercise initially scheduled for November 2025.

However, following a directive from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Mr Inuwa said the campaign was postponed to 2 December 2025.

“These noodles were provided by the WHO to support the immunisation exercise. Because the campaign was rescheduled, we retrieved all 5,520 cartons from the 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) to ensure they were not distributed after they had passed their shelf life,” Mr Inuwa stated.

He further clarified that the products reached their “Best Before” date on 2 December 2025. Consequently, the agency took the proactive step of retrieving and destroying the stock to prevent any health risks to the public.

Mr Inuwa added that the retrieval and destruction are critical because when an incentive like food expires, it becomes a liability. If the JSPHCDA had allowed the distribution of expired noodles, it could have led to food poisoning or other illnesses.

The exercise was conducted under the supervision of various stakeholders, including the representatives of the World Health Organisation, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Jigawa State Environmental Protection Agency (JISEPA), and members of the press.