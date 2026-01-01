Chelsea have ended their working relationship with head coach Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day, just days before a key Premier League match against Manchester City.

The club confirmed the decision on Thursday, carefully avoiding the word “sacked” but making it clear that both sides agreed it was time to move on.

In a short statement, Chelsea said: “Chelsea Football Club and head coach Enzo Maresca have parted company.

“During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the club.

“With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.

“We wish Enzo well for the future.”

Maresca’s exit comes after a poor run of form, with Chelsea managing just one win in seven Premier League games.

Although the club sit fifth on the table, sources told ESPN that results were not the only issue. A growing breakdown in the relationship between the Italian coach and the club’s hierarchy played a major role in the decision.

Signs of tension became clear last month when Maresca said he had experienced “the worst 48 hours” of his time at Chelsea before a 2-0 win over Everton.

He refused to explain the comment, but sources said it pointed to deeper frustrations with his working conditions rather than a single disagreement.

His final game in charge was Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were booed off by supporters, and Maresca faced chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” after substituting Cole Palmer.

He later missed the post-match press conference, with the club saying he was “sick.”

Chelsea have not confirmed who will be in the dugout against Manchester City on Sunday, though former goalkeeper Willy Caballero is expected to step in on an interim basis.

Maresca joined Chelsea in June 2024 after leading Leicester City back to the Premier League. In his first season at Stamford Bridge, he won the Conference League and the Club World Cup, and guided the club back into the Champions League. His contract was due to run until 2029.

His departure adds to a growing list of managerial sackings this season.

Nottingham Forest have already dismissed two coaches, including Nuno Espírito Santo and Ange Postecoglou, while Graham Potter lost his job at West Ham and Vitor Pereira was sacked by Wolves.

The trend highlights the intense pressure facing managers in an increasingly ruthless Premier League campaign.