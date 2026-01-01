Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has assured residents of a stronger commitment to deliver quality governance as the state enters 2026. In his New Year message, Governor Radda expressed optimism that 2026 would bring greater prosperity, deeper peace and accelerated development across the state.

The Governor disclosed that peace is gradually returning to Katsina State following concerted efforts by the government, security agencies, traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders. “Some of our frontline local government areas previously terrorized by banditry have witnessed drastic reduction in criminal activities. We are optimistic that 2026 will bring even greater security improvements,” Governor Radda stated.

He commended security personnel, community watch corps, traditional institutions and residents for their cooperation in the fight against insecurity. Governor Radda also noted his administration’s considerable investment in the education sector, including provision of bursaries, launching of scholarship awards, massive construction and renovation of classrooms and distribution of multimillion-naira educational materials.

He disclosed that the “Building Your Future” administration has prioritized education as the foundation for sustainable development, ensuring that no child is denied quality learning due to financial constraints. The Governor revealed that the government has launched Urban Renewal Projects in the three senatorial districts, including construction of roads and other infrastructural edifices.

He assured residents that the state would commission more legacy projects in 2026, transforming the urban and rural landscape to match international standard and achieve improved quality of life. Mr Radda further disclosed that his administration has made giant strides in agriculture and livestock development, supporting farmers to achieve bumper harvests. “Our agricultural interventions have helped address the issue of food insecurity and empowered thousands of women. We will continue to support our farmers and livestock breeders to ensure Katsina feeds itself and contributes to national food security,” he said.

The Governor announced significant improvements in the health sector, including the approval of 15 fully equipped conventional ambulances and the ongoing assembly of tricycle ambulances to cover all 361 wards. He disclosed that primary health centres are being upgraded to operate 24 hours, with recruitment of health personnel ongoing to support service delivery.

Governor Radda revealed that he has toured all 34 local government areas to commission projects and listen to the yearnings of residents. “The feedback from our people during the statewide tour will inform our actions in 2026. We listened, we took note, and we will deliver,” the Governor assured. He urged residents to remain patient, prayerful and supportive of government policies designed to improve their lives.

Governor Radda prayed for peace, prosperity and divine guidance for Katsina State and Nigeria in 2026. “May Allah grant us a year of progress, unity and abundant blessings. May our state continue to flourish, and may our people enjoy the fruits of peace and development,” the Governor prayed. He wished all residents a happy and prosperous New Year.