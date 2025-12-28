Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Oluwatosin Ajayi, on his commendation by the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI), describing the recognition as a strong affirmation of professionalism and respect for democratic values.

The honour was bestowed on the DSS Director-General at the IPI’s annual conference held earlier this month in Abuja, an event at which President Bola Tinubu also acknowledged the evolving and more constructive relationship between the nation’s security agencies and the media. In a statement issued on Saturday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Governor Abiodun said the award was particularly significant because it came from a respected institution of the Fourth Estate, widely known for its critical role as society’s watchdog.

According to the governor, the recognition represents an “unassailable verdict” on Mr Ajayi’s commitment to human rights, press freedom and the rule of law, noting that such an endorsement from the media community carries profound meaning. Governor Abiodun observed that since his appointment, the DSS Director-General has anchored his leadership on professionalism, decency and discipline, while fostering a relationship of mutual respect between the security services and journalists.

“The award conferred on the DSS Director-General by the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute is a clear acknowledgement of his efforts in promoting constructive engagement between the media and security agencies, with the ultimate aim of building a united and resilient front against insecurity,” the governor said.

He added that the recognition underscores the importance of a free, vibrant and responsible media in a democratic society, stressing that national development thrives where journalists can operate without fear of repression. “This honour is well deserved. It serves as an inspiration to public officials across the country to uphold transparency, accountability and good governance,” Governor Abiodun noted.

The governor expressed confidence that the cordial relationship between the Ogun State Government and the Department of State Services would continue to strengthen, while wishing Mr Ajayi greater success in his mission to safeguard national security in line with democratic principles.