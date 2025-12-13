Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has launched the new e-governance System for Permanent Secretaries and Essential Directors across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), marking a major step in modernising the state’s public service.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony held at KATDICT, Governor Radda described the launch as “a historic milestone in our collective march toward a modern, efficient and citizen-centred government in Katsina State.” He added that the event represents the first phase of the state’s Paperless Government Initiative, “a bold reform designed to transform the way our public institutions work, collaborate and deliver services.”

“Our goal is simple but profound to usher in a digital era that gradually eliminates outdated, paper-based systems that slow us down. We are building a government that is faster, smarter, cleaner and more accountable—a government ready to meet the demands of a 21st-century economy.” Governor Stated.

“This transition is not accidental. It is the outcome of deliberate investments my administration has made to strengthen the backbone of our digital ecosystem.” He noted that through the Department of Power and Energy, government offices now enjoy more stable electrification because digital systems cannot thrive without reliable power.” He explained.

Governor Radda added that broadband connectivity has been significantly expanded across all MDAs. “Today, every ministry, department and agency enjoys unprecedented access to high-speed internet. This is the foundation upon which our digital government stands,” he explained.

He highlighted the strengthening of ICT infrastructure, the repositioning of KSITM and the State ICT Agency, and the extensive training of civil servants. “Thousands of workers have been trained in computer literacy, data management, digital administration and electronic correspondence. We are preparing our workforce for full digital operations,” he said.

Speaking on sector-wide impact, Governor Radda noted: “Digital tools are now driving positive change in health, education, treasury operations, security coordination, revenue automation and public finance management. Our government is becoming more organised, more responsive and more data-driven.”

Mr Radda described the new e-governance system as a major upgrade to service delivery. “This system will speed up memo processing, reduce delays, minimise file movement, cut printing costs, secure confidential documents, allow remote approvals beyond office hours and improve productivity across all MDAs, Katsina is now moving closer to global best practices in digital governance,” he emphasised.

Looking to the future, he announced a landmark project. “By next year, we will begin constructing a state-owned Data Centre that guarantees redundancy, reliability and data sovereignty. This centre will serve as the heartbeat of our e-government services.”

He stressed that the Paperless Government Initiative goes beyond technology. “It is a governance reform. It is a cultural shift. It demands new skills, new mindsets and new ways of working.” He added that Permanent Secretaries and key Directors are central to its success. “You are the custodians of this reform. Your leadership will determine how quickly and how deeply we embed these digital practices into the DNA of our public service.”

The governor said the reform will soon reach all civil servants. “This first phase is only the beginning. In the coming months, we will scale this training across the entire workforce. Our aim is to build a public administration that is efficient, transparent, environmentally responsible and future-ready.”

He reaffirmed the state’s long-term vision. “Our vision is a smart, seamless government where documents never get lost, where processes are fast and transparent, and where governance is powered by data, innovation and technology.”

Governor Radda expressed gratitude to all partners. “I thank KSITM, KATDICT, consultants, partners and all MDAs for their support. I also appreciate the State Executive Council for backing this important transformation.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Head of Civil Service, Falalu Bawale, said the day is one of his happiest because the long-awaited dream of digitalising Katsina’s public service has finally begun. He described the new e-governance system as a major step toward building a modern, efficient and transparent service focused on citizens.

“This is a landmark moment for us. Our civil service is finally entering the digital age This home-grown platform will make our work faster, cleaner and fully accountable.” Mr Bawale said.

He thanked Governor Radda for his vision and strong support, saying the platform developed within Katsina State will speed up work through official email accounts, digital signatures, smart file handling, inter-agency communication and performance tracking.

“The success of this transformation depends on the commitment of Permanent Secretaries and Directors If you lead the change, your teams will follow, and the entire service will benefit, Mrhe Stated.

Mr Bawale said the system will reduce delays, remove bottlenecks, strengthen accountability and keep government work aligned with development goals. He reminded Permanent Secretaries and Directors that the transformation depends on their leadership.

He urged them to embrace the system, encourage its use in their MDAs and guide their staff. He assured them that the Office of the Head of Service will continue to provide support, policy direction and an enabling environment.

In his welcome address, the Rector of KSITM, Dr Ahmad Musa Zayyad, said the new system will make government work faster, cleaner, more transparent and more secure.

He commended Governor Radda for championing digital reforms and thanked the Head of Service, the Special Adviser on Reforms, the Governing Council, KATDICT and the technical team for their support.

“This platform will reshape how public institutions work in Katsina It brings clarity, speed and digital discipline into our daily processes,” the Rector said.

He listed key interventions by the Governor at KSITM: appointment of principal officers, approval of new staff recruitment, posting of additional workers, connection of the Institute to the National Grid for the first time, completion of student hostels and the Students’ Centre, funding accreditation exercises, equipping laboratories and workshops, providing sports items and approving ICT training for 1,800 civil servants.

“KSITM is proud to contribute to this transformation Our goal is to build a workforce that can sustain this digital journey for years to come.”he added.

He noted that the Institute has also submitted requests for completing two classroom blocks, providing office furniture and supplying security gadgets.

Also speaking, the Acting Permanent Secretary, Dikko Bala Ably representing the Commissioner, Ministry of High and technical vocational education. Hon Adnan Na Habu, described the commissioning as a major step in modernising public service in Katsina.

“This is more than technology it is a new mindset for service delivery E-Governance will cut delays, eliminate waste and bring services closer to the people.”Adnan said.

He emphasised that e-Governance is not only about digital tools but also about improving efficiency, transparency, accountability and citizen-focused service.

He said the system will reduce bureaucracy, cut corruption, speed up decision-making and ensure faster, more reliable services for students, businesses and families who depend on government daily.

Hon Adnan urged Permanent Secretaries and Directors to lead the change by embracing the training, ensuring smooth integration in their MDAs, protecting data privacy and promoting inclusion so that no citizen is left behind.

He added that the Ministry through KSITM remains committed to building the skills needed to sustain the digital transformation.

“If we work together, this digital platform will become one of the strongest legacies of this administration Our duty now is to guide our teams, protect the system and ensure no citizen is left behind.” he stated.

He said cooperation between MDAs, the private sector and development partners will help make e-governance a lasting legacy—one that strengthens institutions, improves service delivery and enhances the welfare of the people.