Xiaomi has officially dropped the all-new REDMI 15C 5G in Nigeria today! As the upgraded star of the REDMI 15C lineup, this device isn’t just keeping the series’ reputation for unbeatable value + top-tier specs alive in the local market — it’s taking things up a notch with game-changing 5G performance, a massive battery, a sprawling display, and a high-res camera that’s rare for its price range. Right now, everyone’s calling it Nigeria’s most worth-buying 5G smartphone for the everyday user!

Starting 11 December 2025, you can grab yours at all authorized Xiaomi stores and retail partners across Nigeria.

5G Game-Changer: Faster Chip, Blazing Speeds

With Nigerian consumers craving faster internet more than ever, the REDMI 15C 5G is here to make the 5G era accessible to everyone.

Packed with the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chip, this phone crushes everything from streaming HD videos and mobile work to online classes — think lightning-quick downloads, minimal lag, and smooth multitasking that keeps up with your busy life. It also comes with 4GB+128GB storage, plus support for up to 16GB RAM expansion and a whopping 1TB of external storage, so you’ll never run out of space for apps, photos, or videos.

By filling the gap for budget-to-mid-range 5G phones, the REDMI 15C 5G doubles down on Redmi’s promise of technology for everyone — high-performance gear that doesn’t break the bank.

Fan-Loved Specs: Big Battery, Large Screen, Good Camera

Beyond 5G, the REDMI 15C 5G sticks to the three core features that made it a hit with Nigerian users:

6000Ah Ultra-Large Battery: All-Day Power, No Stress

The REDMI 15C 5G boasts a beastly 6000mAh battery that easily lasts a full day — perfect for Nigerians juggling work chats, social media, videos, and games on the go, with no need to hunt for a charger every few hours. For those who rely on their phones for work and communication, this level of battery life means real reliability. And when you do need a top-up, 33W fast charging gets you 50% battery in just 28 minutes — a lifesaver for emergencies!

6.9” 120Hz Display: Bigger View, Better Entertainment

REDMI 15C 5G features a spacious 6. 9-inch HD+ display that delivers vibrant colors and an expansive viewing area. Whether you’re binging Nollywood movies, gaming, reading study materials, or scrolling through social media, every frame is crisp, smooth, and totally immersive.

50MP AI Camera: Stunning Photos, Anytime, Anywhere

Equipped with 50MP AI dual camera system, the REDMI 15C 5G lets you snap sharp, true-to-life photos in any condition — bright sunlight, dim night markets, or fast-moving moments with friends and family. It’s perfect for daily memories, social media posts, and capturing all your family’s special moments.

Sleek Design, Fresh Colors, and Durability

The REDMI 15C 5G keeps the sleek, durable design that fans loved in the last model, plus adds eye-catching new colors: Midnight Black, Mint Green, and Dusk Purple — perfect for young trendsetters who want style and substance. At just 8.2mm thick with a 3D curved back, it fits comfortably in your palm and feels smooth from every angle. And with an IP64 rating, it’s protected from everyday splashes and dust, so you can use it worry-free in Nigeria’s busy, dynamic environment.

Christmas Deal: ₦174,500 Low Price + Free Gift!

To celebrate the launch this Christmas season, Xiaomi is rolling out exclusive offers! The 4GB+128GB REDMI 15C 5G is available for a jaw-dropping price of ₦174,500 — and that’s not all! Every customer who buys the phone gets a free high-quality cooking oil.

Where to Buy the REDMI 15C 5G

The REDMI 15C 5G is now in stock at all authorized Xiaomi retailers across Nigeria, including Finet, Raya, 3C Hub, Slot, and more. Xiaomi is committed to bringing more innovative, durable, and trendy tech to Nigerian users, so you can get top performance without overspending.

● 4GB + 128GB — ₦174,500

Prefer online shopping? Visit Jumia.com to purchase your favorite Xiaomi products with just a few clicks! Stay tuned for more exciting updates and promotions by following Xiaomi Nigeria on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.