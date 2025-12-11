A faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State has suspended three senior officials for alleged misconduct and activities that are said to undermine the party.

The group also reaffirmed Bello Keegan as the substantive chairman of the state chapter. It warned Umar Mohammed to stop parading himself as Chairperson of the party in the state, describing his activities as “fraudulent, illegal and intended to mislead the public.”

The suspended officials are the State Secretary, Yusuf Alkali; the Assistant State Financial Secretary (Central Zone), Abba Galadima; and the State Publicity Secretary, Murtala Ali.

Their suspension was announced in a statement issued after an emergency meeting of the State Executive Committee held on Tuesday in Sokoto.

Suspended over alleged breach of trust

The committee stated that the action followed “established links” between the affected officers and what it described as anti-party activities, breaches of trust, and conduct capable of jeopardising the unity of the party.

“These measures are essential to safeguard the stability and progress of the ADC in Sokoto State,” the statement said. “Conduct capable of jeopardising the unity of the party will not be condoned.”

The resolution was signed by 25 of the 33 members of the state executive council and endorsed by the deputy Chairperson of the party, Bello Illela, on behalf of the signatories.

Faction warned to stand down

The leadership tussle in the Sokoto ADC has deepened in recent weeks, with rival groups holding parallel meetings and issuing conflicting directives, party insiders told PREMIUM TIMES.

The crisis, they said, is rooted in attempts by some factions to create a parallel leadership structure ahead of the party’s internal political activities.

Committee moves to restore order

According to the committee, the vote of confidence in Mr Keegan was necessary to “maintain unity, stability and organisational discipline” amid the escalating internal disputes.

The reaffirmation of his leadership and the suspension of the three officers, the party said, are part of broader efforts to stabilise the chapter and prevent further fragmentation.